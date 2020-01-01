Transition grab samples up to 6.18 g/t gold at Cryderman, Ontario

Transition Metals Corp.‘s [XTM-TSXV; TNTMF-OTC] sampling completed as part of the summer 2021 prospecting program has resulted in the discovery of a new gold showing on the Cryderman property in northern Ontario.

The best value returned was 6.18 g/t gold from a total of 52 grab samples submitted for analysis. The new showing is associated with a 15 to 20-centimetre-wide south-trending crack seal quartz-carbonate vein on the margin of a northwest-trending magnetic feature approximately 500 metres northwest along trend of the south-trending Queen Elizabeth vein where 2019 trenching results returned gold values up to 15.7 g/t Au over 0.49 metres.

Transition’s president and CEO, Scott McLean, commented: “The results further highlight a previously unrecognized mineralized gold trend on the property. It is encouraging that even after a long history of exploration in the region, boots on the ground field work can still turn up new zones of mineralization in this exciting and emerging gold camp.”

The property consists of six mining and surface rights leases and one mining claim, totalling approximately 116 hectares located in the western portion of the Shining Tree gold camp, approximately 55 km east of IAMGOLD’s Cote gold project and 16 km west of Aris Gold Corp.’s Juby project, Ontario.

Gold mineralization in the area appears to be hosted by early veins transposed by east-northeast faulting and shearing into sigmoid and z-folded vein sets. A historical 40-foot shaft and underground workings of unknown proportions was sunk on the property in 1917 seeking to explore the Queen Elizabeth vein, where channel sampling in 2019 returned up to 9.15 g/t gold over 1.07 metres including 11.30 g/t gold over 0.47 metres. The company interprets structures on the property to be extensions of gold-bearing trends associated with historical production from the adjacent Rhonda and Caswell mines.

In April, 2021, the company negotiated an accelerated earn-in with the vendor to fully vest a 100% interest in the property in exchange for a lump sum payment of $25,000 and issuing 250,000 shares. In addition, the parties amended the terms of the NSR agreement such that the maximum NSR encumbrance is reduced from 2% to 1.5% with Transition retaining the right to buy down 0.5% for $1-million at any time. In October the transfer of title to these leases to the company was completed.

Future work considered includes trenching in the vicinity of the new gold showing in order to further delineate trends, along with more prospecting in order to investigate the magnetic feature and its apparent structural breaks. A geochemical survey over the central portion of the property may help delineate or highlight targets of interest where outcrop is absent.