Trifecta Gold drills 3.63 g/t gold over 15.24 metres at Yuge Project, Nevada

Trifecta Gold Ltd. [TG-TSXV; TRRFF-OTC] reported initial results from its maiden drill program at the road-accessible 75%-optioned Yuge gold project located about 55 km south of Denio in northwestern Nevada.

Highlights include near-surface drilling intersects multiple gold zones. Hole YU-21-02 returned 3.63 g/t gold over 15.24 metres, including 15.5 g/t gold over 1.53 metres and 6.38 g/t gold over 1.52 metres as well as 2.89 g/t gold over 9.14 metres, including 6.74 g/t gold over 1.52 metres, also from hole YU-21-02.

Grab samples returned 57.7 g/t gold and 21.2 g/t gold from new showings.

Trifecta’s maiden drill campaign at Yuge consisted of seven reverse circulation (RC) drill holes, three of which tested below the historical Columbia Mine, two below the historical Juanita mine and two under high-grade surface showings at the Josie zone. At the Columbia mine, hole YU-21-02 was collared 100 metrres from the only known historical drill holes on the property and intersected two broad zones of mesothermal gold mineralization associated with arsenopyrite and quartz veining.

The top zone graded 2.89 g/t gold over 9.14 metres and was followed by 15.24 metres of 3.63 g/t gold 6.1 metres more downhole. Hole YU-21-01 was collared 100 metres to the southeast of YU-21-02, and while it intersected a 4.57-metre section containing scorodite, an indicative hydrothermal mineral, it is unclear if it crossed the target structure.

“The discovery of multiple gold zones under and alongside the historical high-grade workings at the Columbia mine demonstrates the highly prospective nature of the Yuge property,” stated Richard Drechsler, President and CEO. “The upper zone in hole 2 was unexpected and the lower zone is significantly wider than was suggested by any of the historical records. Results from this drilling and recent surface sampling suggest there is excellent potential for more discoveries as we apply modern exploration techniques throughout the project area.”

Surface work by Trifecta has identified several high-grade surface showings elsewhere on the property that have yet to be drill tested. While building drill sites at the Josie zone, Trifecta uncovered an undocumented adit. Samples collected along strike of the adit graded 13.1 g/t gold, 6.03 g/t gold and 7.39 g/t gold.

Additional surface and drill results from the remaining five holes will be released once assays have been received, compiled and evaluated.

