Trigg on track for maiden JORC Resource at Lake Throssell after completing successful air-core drilling program

Lake Throssell Sulphate of Potash Project – new high-grade discovery

· Initial air-core drilling program successfully completed at the Lake Throssell SOP Project.

· Total program expanded to 54 holes for 5,623m with drilling completed in two phases between December 2020 and February 2021.

· A palaeovalley up to 5km wide, around 100m deep and 36km long within the central granted tenement has been identified. Drilling encountered sands and gravels of up to 35m in thickness in places.

· Field analysis of salinity indicates that the recently drilled southern portion of the palaeovalley has comparable salinity to the northern portion where assay results returned grades of up to 11,519mg/L (11.5kg/m3) SOP equivalent.

· Brine samples have been submitted to laboratory for analysis, with results expected at the end March / early April.

· Geological modelling has commenced for a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource estimate, which is expected to be completed next Quarter.

Drilling confirms presence of extensive palaeovalley system up to 5km wide and 100m deep with evidence of multiple aquifers at varying depths

Trigg Mining Limited (ASX: TMG) (Trigg or the Company) is pleased to advise that its maiden air-core drilling program has been completed at its highly prospective 100%-owned Lake Throssell Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project, located east of Laverton in Western Australia.

The program, was significantly expanded from 38 holes to 54 holes, following the success of the of the first stage of the program for a total of 5,623m. The program has successfully covered the palaeovalley extent within the core tenement E38/3065 (Figure 1 and Appendix) covering a strike length of approximately 36km of the 112km in the total Project area.

The drilling program was completed by Ausdrill with a track-mounted air-core rig (Figures 2 and 3) with an average hole depth of approximately 104m with a maximum depth of 144m.

The program commenced in the northern portion in December 2020 which returned high-grade brine results of up to 11,519mg/L (11.5kg/m3) SOP equivalent with an average grade of 9,772mg/L (9.8kg/m3) SOP equivalent. The program recommenced in late January 2021 and progressed systematically to the southern end and has confirmed the presence of a broad palaeovalley system approximately 100m deep and up to 5,000m wide (Figure 4).

Field interpretation from visual inspection of air-core samples suggests that the southern portion of the tenement has comparable palaeovalley geology to the northern portion of the system and significant fluvial glacial deposits appear more prevalent in the southern portion of the tenement. This suggests a possible increase in the potential brine volume and a higher concentration of aquifer targets for future production bores.

Throughout the system there was continued evidence of multiple aquifers at varying depths across the palaeovalley consistent with fluvial and fluvial glacial depositional environments. Thicknesses of unconsolidated sand and gravel of up to 35m were encountered at multiple locations within the deepest sections of the palaeovalley and on the palaeovalley margins.

The data collected from this and earlier programs will further refine the overall geometry of the palaeovalley as defined by the gravity model and increase the confidence in the geophysical interpretation between drill transects.

Preliminary field analysis of the salinity from the southern and central air-core drilling is comparable to the known results in northern end of the tenement with brine analysis results anticipated in a few weeks.

Following the completion of the air-core program, geological modelling and resource estimation work has commenced for a maiden JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate which is expected to be completed next Quarter.

Trigg Mining’s Managing Director, Keren Paterson, said “The completion of our first-ever comprehensive air-core program at Lake Throssell is a significant milestone for the team and an important step towards unlocking the commercial potential of this large-scale, high-grade sulphate of potash deposit.

“We are encouraged and excited by what we have seen in the drilling so far, with preliminary observations from the field confirming that we have a very large-scale palaeovalley system extending over a strike length of 36km within granted tenement E38/3065, up to 5km wide and up to 100m deep. Importantly, there is clear evidence of the presence of multiple aquifers across the profile – which suggests the potential for multiple production sources.

“We are now eagerly awaiting assay results from the drilling and work has already commenced on the geological model required to underpin a maiden JORC Mineral Resource estimate, which we expect to complete next quarter. This will provide a foundation for economic studies and is only the beginning of the resource story at Lake Throssell with roughly two thirds of the strike potential within the current Project area still untested.”

“We are continuing our systematic approach to unlocking the potential of this exciting high-grade sulphate of potash project, and we are looking forward to delivering a significant amount of news-flow for our shareholders and investors over the next few months.”

This announcement was authorised to be given to ASX by the Board of Directors of Trigg Mining Limited.

For more information please contact:

Keren Paterson Managing Director Trigg Mining Limited (08) 6114 5685

info@triggmining.com.au Nicholas Read Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate (08) 9388 1474

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

APPENDIX 1 – Drill hole and brine analysis tables

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based upon information compiled by Mr Adam Lloyd, who is employed by Aquifer Resources Pty Ltd, an independent consulting company. Mr Lloyd is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity to which is being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves”. Mr Lloyd consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears.

