Trigon Metals expands Kombat Project copper resources

19 hours ago Resource World
Trigon Metals Inc. [TM-TSXV; PNTZF-OTC] has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report covering the 80%- owned, past-producing Kombat copper project in Namibia.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report shows an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.35 million tonnes and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 31.76 million tonnes, representing increases of 283% and 317% respectively in copper metal content from the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimates reported as at February 28, 2018.

The updated Mineral Resource was prepared by technical consultants Minxcon (Pty) Ltd.

Drilling at Silver Hill Project, Morocco

In another development, the company has recently begun its exploratory drilling program at the Silver Hill property in Morocco. To date, four holes have been completed. Drill core from the initial holes has been delivered to an SGS certified laboratory in Marrakech for analysis. Results are expected shortly.

 


