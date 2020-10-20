Trillium Gold Mines drills 15.41 g/t gold over 7.05 metres at Newman Todd property, Red Lake

Share this article















Trillium Gold Mines Inc. [TGM-TSXV] reported that assay results have been received from the first four holes of its recent 3,186-metre drill program on the 83.5%-owned Newman Todd property. The early success of the program, prior to the receipt of the assays for the remaining holes has provided enough encouragement to restart drilling, expected to commence shortly.

“These new intersections on the Newman Todd Zone have confirmed high–grade gold mineralization over significant widths, including 15.41 g/t gold over 7.05 metres,” said William Paterson, Trillium Gold’s VP of Exploration, “We have been focusing on refining the structural and mineralization controls in the region and were able to validate a hypothesis based on the reinterpretation of the structural model with the drill results to date. Previously, the west end of the Red Lake greenstone belt had been considered to be less prospective with the absence of the Red Lake mine-hosting Balmer volcanic rocks, however we have since confirmed high-grade gold in this area. We will continue to explore in the west end and test the strike and down-dip potential for additional gold mineralization,” Paterson continued.

Highlights

Drilling confirmed high-grade gold mineralization in the west Red Lake area, a region historically under-explored, showing Red Lake-style gold mineralization.

Hole NT20-169 intersected 15.41 g/t gold over 7.05 metres, including 23.88 g/t over 4.30 metres, starting at 226 metres downhole in the Newman Todd Zone in geology favourable for hosting high-grade gold mineralization.

Hole NT20-167 intersected 8.63 g/t gold over 6.55 metres. Other holes returned 9.09 g/t gold over 3.30 metres, including 29.03 g/t over 1.00 metre; 6.90 g/t gold over 2.60 metres, including 11.58 g/t over 1.00 metre; and 15.41

There is ongoing testing of mineralized and structural controls to expand previously known areas of mineralization.

Refer to company press release for complete drill results. Five more holes have assays pending.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold, commented: “These initial drill intersections at the Newman Todd Zone are highly encouraging. The potential for Newman Todd to host additional high-grade mineralization is very exciting given we are surrounded by several producing and past producing mines in one of the most prolific gold camps located in Red Lake (and the world). These results highlight the significant potential of our exploration program on the Newman Todd target that has not undergone any drilling since 2013. By drilling perpendicular to, and in the opposite direction from the majority of historical drilling, we have intersected meaningful high-grade gold mineralization over substantial widths, a major success for Trillium shareholders.”

The Newman Todd Zone is currently a 2.2 km long and up to 200 metres wide structural target which is part of the Red Lake Gold Camp.

