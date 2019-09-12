Triumph active on Yukon drilling results

7 days ago Resource World

Visible gold (VG) in diamond drill core. Source: Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. [TIG-TSXV; TIGCF-OTCQB; 8N61-FSE] has announced more impressive drilling results from the final three holes of the 2019 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Freegold Mountain property in the Canadian Yukon, where the company is testing for a buried porphyry system.

The latest results include drill hole RVD19-06 which returned 174 g/t gold and 43 g/t silver in the WAu Breccia area. Other notable highlights include the intersection of three porphyry related mineralized zones in RVD19-06 at the WAu Breccia, demonstrating continuity of two, greater than 200-metre deep, mineralized bodies that were intersected earlier this year.

Triumph is focused on its Freegold Mountain Project, which is located in the Dawson Range gold-copper belt. The area also hosts Western Copper and Gold’s [WRN-TSX] Casino Project as well as Newmont Goldcorp Inc.’s [NEM-NYSE; NGT-TSX] Coffee deposit. Goldcorp recently gained exposure to the road-accessible Freegold project by taking a 19.9% stake in Triumph for $6.3 million.

Since Triumph Gold acquired the property in 2006, more than 20 mineralized zones have been identified, and NI 43-101-compliant mineralized resources have been delineated in the Revenue, Nucleus, and the Tinta Hill deposits

Within the last three years, Triumph Gold’s exploration has been focused on the six-kilometre-long intense multi-element soil and geological anomaly that encompasses the Revenue and Nucleus deposit areas.

In a September 12, 2019 news release Triumph the results from the first two of seven holes which the company was planning to drill on the property. Highlights included drill hole RVD19-02, which returned a 400.48-metre intersection of epithermal-style mineralization 77.52 to 478 metres) at the WAu Breccia. It assayed 1.21 grams per tonne of gold equivalent, containing 0.73 g/t gold and 0.23% copper, more than doubling the previously known depth of the mineralization.

The company concluded that it had discovered a porphyry copper-gold system at the WAu Breccia, the first of three areas that the company was planning to drill in 2019 for buried porphyry mineralization.

The WAu Breccia is a south-dipping tabular body of polymetallic mineralization that, prior to 2019, had been tested to a maximum depth of 200 metres below surface. The 2019 exploration program identified a down-dip extension of the WAu Breccia to a depth of approximately 400 metres, as well as underlying magnetite-chalcopyrite breccia in strongly potassic altered granite.

The latter is interpreted as a style of high-temperature mineralization that formed proximal to a causative porphyry intrusion.


