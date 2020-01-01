Troubadour samples bonanza-grade gold at Texas Project, BC

Share this article















Troubadour Resources Inc. [TR-TSXV] reported rock sampling results from the Phase 1 exploration program completed on its 2,186-hectare Texas property located in the Greenwood mining division of Southern British Columbia.

Two grab samples from the Doorn returned greater than 100 g/t gold and 100 g/t silver; over-limit assay results are pending.

Four chip and grab samples that returned between 10.20 g/t and 44.10 g/t gold in addition to the two Doorn over-limit gold samples have been resubmitted for metallic screening analysis due to elevated gold.

A 0.25-metre chip sample across a vein outside the Cabin adit returned 18.95 g/t gold.

Rediscovery of the Gold Bug workings two km southwest of the Doorn was confirmed by a one-metre chip sample that returned 8.19 g/t gold.

One grab sample from the Laurion showing 1.8 km to the south of the Doorn returned greater than 100 g/t silver; over-limit analysis result is pending.

Rock sample results confirm the significance of the newly discovered north-south control structure that extends for more than one km between the Doorn and Cabin showings.

“The results from our phase 1 program have greatly enhanced our understanding of the gold mineralization at the Texas Project. Limited previous exploration work assumed an east-west control of the gold mineralization that resulted in the primary targets being missed. Our new interpretation greatly increases the prospectivity and indicates that the Doorn and Cabin targets may be related,” stated Geoff Schellenberg, President.

Troubadour geologists now have a much better understanding of the mineralization controls and the potential source of the Bonanza-grade, over-limit (greater than 100 g/t gold) grab samples around the Doorn target, which will be the primary target of the inaugural drill program planned for this spring.

A total of 39 rock samples were taken during the program and included grab and representative composite chip samples.

The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the company’s commodity focus and complements Troubadour’s Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda mine in Southern British Columbia and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper’s MPD discovery.

