Tudor, American Creek drill 85.4 metres of 1.91 g/t AuEq at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE], 60%, and American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB], 20%, reported final drill results from the 30,108-metre 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm deposit and Calm Before the Storm zone (CBS), as well as surface sampling results from the Eureka zone, at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located within the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] holds 20%.

Included in this press release are the results of three diamond drill holes that were completed at the Goldstorm deposit along sections 113+00 NE and 118+00 NE, 500 metres apart, as well as the third exploration diamond drill hole at the recently discovered Calm Before the Storm zone. Results of a continuous surface channel sample line completed at the Eureka zone are also included.

The copper Belle-Goldstorm deposit (CB-GS) is situated only 5 km northeast and on trend from Seabridge Gold’s KSM deposits, which comprise one of the largest undeveloped gold and copper projects in the world. The CB-GS deposit currently hosts a NI 43-101-compliant measured and indicated mineral resource of 19.4 million ounces of gold equivalent grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an inferred resource of 7.9 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq.

Drilling and surface sampling highlights at Goldstorm include GS-21-125 that intercepted the DS5 domain, which averaged 0.82 g/t AuEq over 258.0 metres, including 1.91 g/t AuEq over 85.4 metres. The hole ended in gold-copper mineralization as unstable ground conditions prevented the completion of the hole.

GS-21-127, the farthest northeast stepout hole completed to date (approximately 200 m northeast of GS-21-119), targeted the deep DS5 domain. This hole successfully intersected the top of DS5 and ended in mineralization before being shut down due to poor field conditions. Results include 0.75 g/t AuEq over 46.5 metres and 0.43 g/t AuEq over 70.0 metres, which extended to the end of the hole. This target will be redrilled in 2022.

GS-21-128 targeted the easterly extension of the CS600 and DS5 domains. The hole intercepted 0.61 g/t AuEq over 43.9 metres within CS600. The hole ended in mineralization as field conditions prevented completion of the hole; the final 17.6 metres averaged 1.31 g/t AuEq. This intersection is currently interpreted to be the upper part of DS5 and plans are to redrill this target in 2022.

At Calm Before the Storm, CBS-21-03 returned a near-surface interval that graded 0.85 g/t AuEq over 25.5 metres and a second significant interval of mineralization farther down the hole that averaged 0.61 g/t AuEq over 33.15 metres, with an enriched mineralized core of 0.94 g/t AuEq over 10.0 metres. CBS-21-03 confirms that gold mineralization is gaining strength westward and to depth.

At Eureka surface sampling, channel sample line EK-21-CHN-01 extended the Eureka zone 300 metres north of previous drilling intercepts with a continuous surface sample line returning 0.72 g/t AuEq over 139.0 metres, including 1.01 g/t AuEq over 69.0 metres.

Plans for 2022 include drilling the area beneath this channel sample line, as well as testing the current model that Eureka may be the eastern extension to surface of the DS-5 domain of the Goldstorm deposit.

Share this article