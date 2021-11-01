Tudor Gold arranges $7 million financing

14 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV, TUC-Frankfurt] said it has arranged for a $7 million brokered private placement of common shares and flow-through shares, with proceeds earmarked for the company’s Treaty Creek project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle area.

The private placement will consist of common shares priced at $2.10 per common share and flow-through shares priced at $2.50 each. It said the underwriting agent has been granted an over-allotment option to sell up to an additional 15% of the common and flow through shares sold in the offering.

The over-allotment option is exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing, likely on November 1, 2021.

On October 7, 2021, Tudor Gold shares closed unchanged at $2.24 and currently trade in a 52-week range of $3.65 and $2.01.

Tudor Gold’s key asset is a 60% stake in the Treaty Creek joint venture and is the project operator. The other partners are American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV, TUC-Frankfurt], each of which hold a 20% stake in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried to a production notice. At that point, each of the two is required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs.

Until that happens, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs. The property is also subject to 3% net smelter return royalties.

Treaty Creek is located in the same hydrothermal system as Seabridge Gold Inc.’s [SEA-TSX, SA-NYSE] KSM property and Pretium Resources Inc.’s [PVG-TSX] Brucejack gold mine.

KSM is one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold projects as measured by reserves. It is estimated to contain 38.8 million ounces of gold and 10.2 billion pounds of copper in proven and probable reserves.

Tudor Gold recently released a third set of drill results (four new holes) for the 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program at the Treaty Creek project’s Goldstorm deposit

Highlights include step-out drill hole GS-21-119, which the company said has successfully expanded the Goldstorm system to the northeast after returning 1.76 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 196.5 metres within 564 metres containing 1.09 g/t AuEq.

New drill results were released after Tudor recently announced a mineral resource estimate for the Goldstorm and Copper Belle zones.

The company said the constraining open-pit shell contains 14.15 million ounces of measured and indicated gold equivalent ounces at an average grade of 0.72 g/t gold equivalent and 5.26 million measured and indicated gold equivalent ounces at an average grade of 0.80 g/t gold equivalent for the out-of-pit mineral resource.

However, as only 10-12% of the gold equivalent values are attributed to silver and copper mineralization indicating a strong gold-dominate system, the company has said further studies are required to investigate the potential economic impact of the silver and copper.


Share this article

More Stories

Karora drills 2.2 metres of 5.3% nickel at Beta Hunt, Western Australia

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Nickel Creek drills 3.45 metres of 3.85% nickel at Nickel Shäw, Yukon

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Cerrado Gold PEA estimates Monte Do Carmo at 131,000 oz/year

12 hours ago Resource World

Gungnir drills 33.15 metres of 0.98% nickel at Lappvattnet project, Sweden

13 hours ago Resource World

BHP and Southwire collaborate for first blockchain carbon neutral copper cathode delivery

14 hours ago Resource World

Enbridge replacement pipeline now in service

14 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Karora drills 2.2 metres of 5.3% nickel at Beta Hunt, Western Australia

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Nickel Creek drills 3.45 metres of 3.85% nickel at Nickel Shäw, Yukon

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Cerrado Gold PEA estimates Monte Do Carmo at 131,000 oz/year

12 hours ago Resource World

Gungnir drills 33.15 metres of 0.98% nickel at Lappvattnet project, Sweden

13 hours ago Resource World

BHP and Southwire collaborate for first blockchain carbon neutral copper cathode delivery

14 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.