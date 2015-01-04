Tudor Gold drills 3.35 g/t AuEq over 55 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; FSE-H56] reported the third set of drill results for the 2023 exploration program at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The company has safely completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 metres drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm deposit and the Perfectstorm zone. The assay results reported in this release are from seven drill holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Goldstorm deposit.

Ken Konkin, president and CEO, commented: “Once again, we have been rewarded from our bold step-out drilling on the Goldstorm deposit. These recent intercepts, outside the limits used for the April 28, 2023, mineral resource, continue to expand the size of the deposit, and, at the same time, infill drilling has successfully defined large blocks containing strong gold, silver and copper mineralization within drill inferred areas. Our objective is to continue to explore the deposit limits to the northwest, north and northeast, thereby increasing the volume of the mineral resource while maintaining the higher gold, silver and copper grades of our most recent mineral resource estimate. Our fundamental priority for continued exploration will be to define the limits of the known domains that comprise the Goldstorm deposit and to upgrade areas of inferred resources to the indicated category.

“Drill hole GS-23-174 is a good example of the success we have had in defining areas of higher gold and copper values with, in this case, an unexpected increase in silver mineralization. The estimated silver content for the indicated resource within the CS-600 domain is 5.45 grams per tonne. Drill hole GS-23-174 was drilled at the northern limit of the deposit and had a 213.0-metre interval averaging 13.32 g/t silver, 0.89 g/t gold and 0.36% copper, which equals 1.45 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent).

“As well, we found significant silver mineralization along the upper contact area of the CS-600 domain within drill hole GS-23-172. This northeastern-most drill hole contained elevated silver values, with a high of 571 g/t Ag over 1.5 metres, near the end of the hole. Unfortunately, GS-23-172 was lost in fractured ground as it approached the upper contact of the CS-600 domain at this location. We will target this area from a different angle next year.

“Based on our geological observations from the latest drilling, we have constructed two more drill pads ready for the 2024 season that are located approximately 500 m northeast of the current mineral resource limit. From these two superpads, we should be able to complete drilling on the northern aspect of the deposit. Currently, the deposit is open in all directions and at depth. Once the final definition drilling of the Goldstorm deposit is completed, we can then focus our exploration on three other very promising targets: Eureka, Calm Before the Storm (CBS) and Perfectstorm (PSZ), while we advance Goldstorm to the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) phase of the project.”

Section 117 plus 00NE: GS-23-168-W2 was wedged off parent hole GS-23-168 to target the downdip extension of the CS-600 domain intersected in hole GS-23-168-W1; the hole first passed through the 300H domain with 216.0 m grading 1.11 g/t AuEq (1.05 g/t Au, 4.47 g/t Ag and 0.01% Cu), but the hole then deviated beyond the planned orientation and was not able to continue to test CS-600 at depth.

Section A: GS-23-171 was drilled to target the deep portion of the CS-600 domain, where the April 28, 2023, mineral resource estimate (MRE) categorized the area as inferred resources; the hole encountered mineralization in the 300H domain with 55.5 metres grading 3.35 g/t AuqQ (3.27 g/t Au, 6.62 g/t Ag and 0.01% Cu) within a broader interval of 255.0 metres grading 1.18 g/t AuEq (1.15 g/t Au, 2.01 g/t Ag and 0.01% Cu); at depth, the drill hole terminated in mineralization within the CS-600 domain due to poor ground conditions; the recovered CS-600 interval measured 91.5 metres grading 1.03 g/t AuEq (0.86 g/t Au, 3.24 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu).

GS-23-174 returned drilled to target an area of inferred mineral resources in the CS-600 domain; this hole was fully completed and returned 213.0 metres of 1.45 g/t AuEq (0.89 g/t Au, 13.32 g/t Ag and 0.36% Cu) with an enriched interval of 72.0 metres grading 2.01 g/t AuEq (1.30 g/t Au, 23.34 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu).

Section B: GS-23-173 was drilled as a 200-metre northeast stepout from the CS-600 domain boundary, as reported in the April 28, 2023, MRE; the hole terminated in faulted ground within the CS-600 domain although the upper part of CS-600 was recovered, averaging 1.03 g/t AuEq over 263.1 metres (0.58 g/t Au, 5.46 g/t Ag and and 0.34% Cu); wedge holes were then drilled to complete the target intercept.

GS-23-173-W1: this hole was terminated prior to target depth due to poor ground conditions. GS-23-173-W2: this hole was wedged above GS-23-173-W1 and was spaced at six m from the end of GS-23-173-W1, producing a twin intercept; the hole was successful and hit both the CS-600 domain and what is interpreted to be a significant extension to the DS5 domain; A CS-600 domain interval of 253.50 metres was intersected and averaged 0.91 g/t AuEQ (0.48 g/t Au, 5.09 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu) with a 145.5-metre interval grading 1.02 g/t AuEq (0.45 g/t Au, 6.63 g/t Ag and 0.42% Cu); below the CS-600 domain, the DS5 domain was intersected with an interval of 112.5 metres grading 1.42 g/t AuEq (1.33 g/t Au, 3.40 g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu).

Section C: GS-23-172 was drilled to test the CS-600 domain approximately 375 metres to the northeast; the hole flattened beyond the planned orientation and did not intersect the CS-600 domain; however, the hole returned several silver intercepts, most notably, 21.0 metres of 67 g/t Ag near the end of the hole.

The Treaty Creek project hosts the Goldstorm deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. The Goldstorm deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

Tudor Gold has a 60% interest in the project with Teuton Resources Corp. [TSXV-TUO] and American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV] each holding a 20% interest. The project borders Seabridge Gold’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corp.’s Brucejack property to the southeast.

