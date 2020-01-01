Tudor Gold drills near-surface intercept at Treaty Creek averaging 2.120 g/t AuEq over 348 metres

Share this article















Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TUC-FSE] completed the second set of diamond drill holes at their flagship Treaty Creek property in the the Golden Triangle, northwest British Columbia.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; OTC; TFE-FSE] each have a 1/5th interest in the project.

Drilling is progressing on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridges’ KSM Project 5 km southwest of the Goldstorm system. Three more drills have been mobilized to the project.

This brings the total to five rigs. A sixth rig is expected shortly. Tudor intends to double the drilling program from the original 20,000 metres to at least 40,000 metres. Tudor is fully funded to complete the program. Preliminary drilling this season has yet to delineate the limits of the Goldstorm system as it remains open in all directions and to depth. It will require all six drills to complete the drilling required for the completing the exploration program for the Goldstorm Au-Cu-Ag System.

Tudor’s Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., stated: “For the second time this month, we are pleased to have bettered the results obtained earlier from GS-20-57 which has an enriched interval that averages 1.40 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 217.5 metres (544.5-762.0 metres) within an overall composite average of 0.845 g/t AuEq over 973.05 metres (34.50-77.55 metres). Hole GS-20-65 was designed as a 100-metre undercut to drill hole GS-20-57. The result was a remarkable 348-metre intercept of 2.120 g/t AuEq within a larger 930-metre intercept of 1.161 g/t AuEq in drill hole GS-20-65. More drilling will be required in this central region in order to better define these higher-grade metal plumes that we believe occur throughout the Goldstorm System. There were three results over 15.0 g/t gold that occurred within GS-20-65. These include: 19.7 g/t gold over 1.5 metres (145.5-147.0 metres), 22.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres (310.5-312.0 metres) and 34.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metres (921.0-922.0 meters). The focus for the rest of this summer will be to complete exploration drilling to the limits of known mineralization along the northeastern axis. We have begun drilling on Pad 8, a 150-metre northeasterly step-out from hole GS-20-47, which was the best intercept in 2019 where we obtained an intercept of 0.697 g/t AuEq over 1,081.5 metres. That hole stopped in mineralization, the limit of the drill’s capacity. All six drills have modified heads to complete drill holes in excess of 1,800-metre depths. However, we anticipate our longest holes for 2020 will be approximately 1,400 metres.”

In July 27 trading, shares of Tudor Gold gained $0.49 on a volume of 1,223,500 shares traded.

Share this article













