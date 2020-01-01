Tudor Gold drills near-surface intercept at Treaty Creek averaging 2.120 g/t AuEq over 348 metres

2 days ago Resource World
Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TUC-FSE] completed the second set of diamond drill holes at their flagship Treaty Creek property in the the Golden Triangle, northwest British Columbia.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; OTC; TFE-FSE] each have a 1/5th interest in the project.

Drilling is progressing on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridges’ KSM Project 5 km southwest of the Goldstorm system. Three more drills have been mobilized to the project.

This brings the total to five rigs. A sixth rig is expected shortly. Tudor intends to double the drilling program from the original 20,000 metres to at least 40,000 metres. Tudor is fully funded to complete the program. Preliminary drilling this season has yet to delineate the limits of the Goldstorm system as it remains open in all directions and to depth. It will require all six drills to complete the drilling required for the completing the exploration program for the Goldstorm Au-Cu-Ag System.

Tudor’s Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., stated: “For the second time this month, we are pleased to have bettered the results obtained earlier from GS-20-57 which has an enriched interval that averages 1.40 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 217.5 metres (544.5-762.0 metres) within an overall composite average of 0.845 g/t AuEq over 973.05 metres (34.50-77.55 metres).  Hole GS-20-65 was designed as a 100-metre undercut to drill hole GS-20-57. The result was a remarkable 348-metre intercept of 2.120 g/t AuEq within a larger 930-metre intercept of 1.161 g/t AuEq in drill hole GS-20-65. More drilling will be required in this central region in order to better define these higher-grade metal plumes that we believe occur throughout the Goldstorm System.  There were three results over 15.0 g/t gold that occurred within GS-20-65. These include: 19.7 g/t gold over 1.5 metres (145.5-147.0 metres), 22.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres (310.5-312.0 metres) and 34.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metres (921.0-922.0 meters). The focus for the rest of this summer will be to complete exploration drilling to the limits of known mineralization along the northeastern axis. We have begun drilling on Pad 8, a 150-metre northeasterly step-out from hole GS-20-47, which was the best intercept in 2019 where we obtained an intercept of 0.697 g/t AuEq over 1,081.5 metres. That hole stopped in mineralization, the limit of the drill’s capacity. All six drills have modified heads to complete drill holes in excess of 1,800-metre depths. However, we anticipate our longest holes for 2020 will be approximately 1,400 metres.”

In July 27 trading, shares of Tudor Gold gained $0.49 on a volume of 1,223,500 shares traded.


Share this article

More Stories

Denison completes conceptual study for in-situ uranium mining in Saskatchewan

11 hours ago Resource World

MGX Minerals samples over 6 oz/ton gold at Tillicum Mountain, British Columbia

13 hours ago Resource World

Scorpio Gold intersects 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver over 7.6 metres at Goldwedge, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Nighthawk Defines Initial Underground Resource At Colomac And Converts 82% To Indicated Resources Establishing A Strong Foundation For Future Growth

17 hours ago Resource World

Itronics Advances Its Rock Kleen Silver/Gold Heap Leach Tailings Process Development

20 hours ago Resource World

Gold price hits new high

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Denison completes conceptual study for in-situ uranium mining in Saskatchewan

11 hours ago Resource World

MGX Minerals samples over 6 oz/ton gold at Tillicum Mountain, British Columbia

13 hours ago Resource World

Scorpio Gold intersects 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver over 7.6 metres at Goldwedge, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Nighthawk Defines Initial Underground Resource At Colomac And Converts 82% To Indicated Resources Establishing A Strong Foundation For Future Growth

17 hours ago Resource World

Itronics Advances Its Rock Kleen Silver/Gold Heap Leach Tailings Process Development

20 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.