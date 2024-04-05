Tudor Gold updates mineral resource Estimate at Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TSXV-TUD; FSE-H56] reported the filing of the technical report for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Goldstorm Deposit its flagship Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

The Report is entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia”, with an effective date of April 5, 2024 and was prepared for Tudor Gold by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc.

Highlights of the 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goldstorm Deposit: increased the Indicated Mineral Resource by 19% in gold equivalent ounces (AuEQ), consisting of a 16% increase in gold (Au), 14% increase in silver (Ag) and 32% increase in copper (Cu).

Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ within 730.20 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.19 g/t AuEQ; comprised of 21.66 Moz of Au at 0.92 g/t, 128.73 Moz of Ag at 5.48 g/t, and 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) of Cu at 0.18%.

Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ within 149.61 Mt grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ; comprised of: 4.88 Moz of Au at 1.01 g/t, 28.97 Moz of Ag at 6.02 g/t, and 503.23 million pounds (Mlbs) of Cu at 0.15%.

The CS-600 domain, comprised of a monzodiorite intrusive stock and associated gold-copper porphyry system, constitutes a large part of the deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz of AuEQ within 400.29 Mt at a grade of 1.22 g/t AuEQ; consisting of 9.99 Moz of Au at 0.78 g/t; and 2.73 lbs of Cu at 0.31%; an 58% increase in the AuEQ ounces within the CS-600 domain.

The 2023 drilling improved our geologic understanding of the mineralization in the northern portion of the deposit. The NS-STK Domain was reinterpreted to be a NE-SW trending stockwork and is associated with the 300H Domain mineralization. This system has now been

Advanced metallurgical studies and refined the pit constrained and underground cutoff grades, increasing the pit constrained cutoff from 0.5 to 0.7 g/t AuEQ and the underground cutoff from 0.7 to 0.75 g/t AuEQ.

Substantially reduced the pit size which eliminated the necessity to remove the glacier and reduced the strip ratio. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open to the south, north, northeast and at depth.

The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation’s Brucejack property to the southeast. American Creek Resources Ltd. [TSXV-AMK; OTCBB-ACKRF] and Teuton Resource Corp. [TSXV-TUO; OTC PINK-TEUTF; FSE-TFE each hold 20%.

