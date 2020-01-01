Turmalina Metals drills high-grade Argentina gold

10 hours ago Resource World
Turmalina Metals Corp. [TBX-TSXV; TBXXF-OTCQX] announced that the first three holes of our Phase Two (~5000 metres) drilling program at the San Francisco Project in San Juan, Argentina have intersected broad intervals of high-grade gold-silver-copper mineralisation at the San Francisco de Los Andes breccia.

Significant intersections include 83 metres of 4.4 g/t gold, 82 g/t silver and 0.43% copper (5.9 g/t AuEq) from 25 metres (SFDH-011), including 41 metres of 7.03 g/t gold, 91 g/t silver and 0.51% copper (8.76 g/t AuEq) from 27 meres.

Hole SFDH-012 returned 109 metres of 4.94 g/t gold, 109 g/t silver and 1.1% Cu (7.55 g/t AuEq) from 12 metrres, including 27 metres of 9.02 g/t gold, 94 g/t silver and 1.08% copper (11.4 g/t AuEq) from 31 metres and other well mineralized sections.
These high-grade intersections remain open both at depth and laterally. The current Phase Two drilling program is testing for extensions to high-grade gold-copper-silver mineralisation encountered in the first phase of drilling completed by the company in 2019, which included intersections of 36.9 metres of 6.3 g/t gold, 122 g/t silver and 0.88% copper (8.7 g/t AuEq, SFDH-001) and 85.3 metres of 4.4 g/t gold, 109 g/t silver and 0.79% copper (6.6 g/t AuEq, SFDH-002.

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, CEO, stated: “These outstanding initial results from our Phase 2 drilling indicate that high-grade mineralisation not only continues at depth at SFDLA but, as expected by our geological model, the SFdLA breccia pipe is starting to expand in width as we go deeper. Our 2019 campaign tested the SFdLA breccia pipe to a depth of 150 metres. These initial Phase 2 holes test the breccia pipe 30 to 150 metres below the 2019 drill holes and have returned similar high grades. “We have also been actively consolidating our holdings in the region with the recent acquisition of the neighboring Miranda properties. While our focus remains very much on San Francisco we have also strengthened our overall portfolio by acquiring the Chanape project in Peru, which contains a cluster of strongly gold-copper mineralised tourmaline breccias.”

Drilling continues at the San Francisco Project, with 14 holes completed to date for a total of 3,890 metres. Ten of these holes tested the SFdLA breccia pipe while four holes tested two breccia targets identified during the summer field program.


