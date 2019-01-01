Upswing in interest for South East Asian mining

Share this article















Mining Investment Asia (https://www.mininginvestmentasia.com/), South East Asia’s largest mining conference and exhibition showcasing South East Asia’s mining sector to an international audience of investors and various mining stakeholders, has received strong interest from global companies to sponsor and exhibit for the 2020 edition.

Compared to the same time period last year, there has been a 20% jump in number of confirmed sponsors and exhibitors, with a third of the available exhibition spaces for 2020 already snapped up. With 3 months remaining to the event, at least another 10 companies are expected to confirm their presence at Mining Investment Asia.

Why the spike in interest for South East Asia and in particular, Singapore?

South East Asia mining industry has dominated global mining news headlines over the last 2 months. The most significant development was the export ban announced by Indonesia, the world’s largest nickel producer, which propelled global nickel prices to a 4 year high.

Beyond mining, the global finance community has also been looking towards Singapore as a more secure and stable Asian financial hub. Amidst the protracted and at times violent confrontations in Hong Kong, global investors are turning to other Asian financial hubs such as Singapore. This presents a perfect opportunity for South East Asian miners to reach out to new sources of financing options via Mining Investment Asia Conference in Singapore.

Confirmed regional and global sponsors and exhibitors

Sponsors & exhibitors who have come onboard for Mining Investment Asia 2020 thus far include:

SMG Consultants (SMGC), Indonesia (Sponsors since the event’s inaugural edition)

SMGC is a leader in the fields of geological and mine planning consulting and in provides advisory services to the global minerals industry. SMGC works in coal, gold, manganese, nickel, bauxite, iron ore and many other minerals.

Central Asia Capital Investment Company, Kyrgyzstan

Central Asia Capital Investment Company seeks to promote development of the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic by increasing financial literacy and supporting entrepreneurship & mining.

Nomad Mining, Kyrgyzstan

Nomad Mining is a gold mining company listed on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange.

Chengdu Alpha Intelligence, China

Chengdu Alpha Industrial Intelligence Co., Ltd is in charge of R&D, core sensors OEM, and international project coordination. ALPHA mining solutions seek to enhance the productivity of mining sites and mineral preparation plants.

Ranger Fire Systems, Singapore

Ranger Fire Systems is the authorized distributor and installer of protecfire systems in Singapore and Malaysia which have been installed on mining and defence-industry vehicles, as well as buses, wind turbines and commercial kitchens.

Korean Metals Exploration, Australia/South Korea

Korean Metals Exploration Pty Ltd (“KME”), a privately-owned Australian company with a 100% owned Korean subsidiary Shin Han Mine Inc, has established a portfolio of polymetallic mineral projects in South Korea.

New speakers joining Mining Investment Asia

Besides the core group of experienced investors and regional mining industry stakeholders who have helmed the speakers line-up, we have confirmed the following new speakers for 2020:

Ms Meidy Katrin Lengkey , Secretary General, Indonesia Nickel Miners’ Association (APNI)

, Secretary General, Indonesia Nickel Miners’ Association (APNI) Mr Chingiz Makeshov, CEO, Central Asia Capital Investment Company, Kyrgyzstan

CEO, Central Asia Capital Investment Company, Kyrgyzstan Mr Suryo Eko Hadianto , Director, PT Bukit Asam TBK, Indonesia

, Director, PT Bukit Asam TBK, Indonesia Mr Hedley Widdup, Director, Lion Selection Group, Singapore

Director, Lion Selection Group, Singapore Mr Richard Stanger, President, Cambodian Association for Mining and Exploration Companies (CAMEC)

President, Cambodian Association for Mining and Exploration Companies (CAMEC) Mr Raymond Liu, Founding Partner, Havelock Mining Investment, China

Founding Partner, Havelock Mining Investment, China Mr Robin Lee, CEO and Founder, HelloGold, Malaysia

Spaces are still available for sponsors, exhibitors and delegates who wish to be a part of Mining Investment Asia. Enquiries can be sent to Jarred via email at jarred.lau@spire-events.com or phone at +65 6717 6017. More information can be found at the event website: https://www.mininginvestmentasia.com/

Background on Spire Events

Spire Events is a Singapore based events company specialising in mining & energy conferences and expos. Mining Investment Asia is part of the global Mining Investment Conference Series that spans across various locations in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin and North America and the Middle East.

Spire Events also organises the MiningTech Conference Series which focuses on technology in mining and they are held in Chile, South Africa and Brazil. Besides conferences, Spire Events also organises large scale mining and energy expos in Africa, namely Mauritania, DRC, Sierra Leone and Botswana. The full calendar of events can be found at www.spire-events.com

