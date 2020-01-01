Victoria Gold drills 0.6 metres of 34.6 g/t gold at Dublin Gulch; shares up 41 cents

Share this article















Victoria Gold Corp. [VGCX-TSX] has provided a 2020 camp exploration update for the 100%-owned Dublin Gulch, central Yukon Territory.

To date, this year’s exploration program focused on step-out diamond drilling and surface trenches at the high-grade, near-surface gold showings at Raven, Victoria’s newest gold discovery, located along the Potato Hills trend.

Gold assay results from 1,094 samples have been received, including complete results for the first five step-out drill holes. High-grade gold intersections have been identified in every one of these holes. Highlights include 34.60 g/t tonne gold over 0.6 metres, 29.80 g/t gold over 0.6 metres, 27.40 g/t gold over 0.7 metres, 24.20 g/t gold over 1.1 metres, and 19.06 g/t gold over 1.4 metres. Other holes had equally encouraging values. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

Long intercepts of gold mineralization from surface were also encountered, including 0.43 g/t gold over 199.5 metres and 0.42 g/t gold over 240.8 metres.

Drill holes NG20-018C and NG20-019C are 100-metre and 150-metre step-outs while drill holes NG20-020C and NG20-022C represent 200-metre step-outs along strike and to the east from previous Raven drill holes. NG20-021C is a 100-metre step-out to the west of previous drilling. The high-grade results demonstrate the consistency and continuity of the mineralized veins first tested in 2018 across Raven. These results have extended the mineralized footprint of the target defined by diamond drill holes to over 450 metres along strike, more than doubling the drill-hole-defined strike length from the 2019 exploration program.

“The 2020 Dublin Gulch exploration campaign is proceeding well, and we are excited to see Raven continue to produce high-grade gold intersections as we step out along the strike extent of this growing zone,” stated John McConnell, President and CEO. “We remain bullish on the geological potential of the broader Dublin Gulch property, and, while the Eagle gold mine is the first to production, we hold strong conviction other deposits will follow.”

A third diamond drill rig has been added to the program and will be focused on drill testing of Dublin Gulch East targets, including Nugget, Whiskey Wrinkles and Lynx.

On August 18, shares of Victoria Gold gained $0.41 to $19.28 on a volume of 335,600 shares traded.

