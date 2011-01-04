Vior drills 1.28 g/t gold over 15.85 metres at Belleterre, Quebec

Share this article

Vior Inc. [VIO-TSXV; VIORF-OTC; VL51-FSE] reported results from its Phase II drill program and has provided an exploration update on its 100%-optioned flagship Belleterre gold project 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

The Phase II program targeted select areas adjacent to the historic mine workings at Shaft 2 and Shaft 3 to better understand the structural controls on high-grade gold mineralization at Belleterre. The 12W deformation structure, located directly on-strike with Shaft 3, returned the strongest intercepts from multiple holes, including zones of 1.0 to 15.85 metres of quartz veining, shearing, and pervasive quartz flooding. Hole BV22-011 returned the highest-grade intercept of 1.35 metres grading 12.87 g/t gold within 15.85 metres grading 1.28 g/t gold. Hole BV22-011 intercepted high-grade gold associated with quartz veining and contained very fine disseminated visible gold (VG) throughout the vein intercept. Vior has now drilled 6 core holes along the 12W deformation zone and defined over 500 metres of strike with the system open to the southwest and at depth.

Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO stated: “In a short period of time, we have retransformed our exploration portfolio by consolidating the district-scale gold project at Belleterre, one of the highest-grade historic gold mines in Quebec. Belleterre was historically known as a high-grade narrow vein gold mine; however, our team is very encouraged by the thicker, shear-hosted style of mineralization observed in our first two drill programs, which is common across multiple greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec. Phases I and II have confirmed the potential to expand historically mined veins along strike and at depth as well as make new discoveries along several recently identified gold-bearing structures.”

Highlights include a high-grade intersect on the 12W structure: 12.87 g/t gold over 1.35 metres, including 1.28 g/t gold over 15.85 metres in hole BV22-011. All holes drilled on the 12W structure confirmed a robust gold structure showing over 13 metres of continuous quartz veining in hole BV22-13, with some local quartz veins containing VG in holes BV22-010 and 11.

The 12W structure remains open at depth and laterally. Gold grades appear to correlate with the intersection of a secondary NW-SE structural orientation also observed at the mine. This orientation could be a key structural control to the gold-bearing mineralization.

Vior intersected gold on most drill holes since drilling began at Belleterre. Of 15 holes drilled by Vior in Phases I and II, 10 returned prospective gold intercepts in strongly altered and mineralized quartz veins, indicating a high rate of success, and highlighting the discovery potential at the Belleterre camp. The 12W deformation zone shows promising exploration potential and is defined by a 20 to 30-metre wide shear zone that exhibits pervasive quartz flooding and veining with a mineral assemblage of pyrite-pyrrhotite and visible gold. Lower-grade gold has been observed throughout the 12W deformation zone while higher-grade gold is typically constrained to discrete 1 to 3-metre wide quartz veins on the hanging wall and/or the footwall sides of the shear. These two preliminary drill programs are still very early in the exploration process, and form part of Vior’s systematic exploration strategy that is building the foundation for a robust structural model.

The summer 2022 field exploration program is underway at Belleterre that will run through mid-August 2022. Field work comprises mapping, rock sampling and characterization of mineralized zones. The main focus will be on the recently optioned claims from Osisko Mining Inc. [OSK-TSX; OBNNF-OTC], but will also include several other promising areas surrounding the historic Belleterre mining camp. The key objectives of the field program is to discover new gold showings and structures. The team will also follow up on geophysical targets originating from the high-resolution NOVATEM G2 survey at Belleterre and look to develop high-priority future drill targets.

Vior signed a purchase agreement whereby to acquire from a prospector a 100% interest in 24 claims covering 1,355 hectares next to the Skyfall property, in consideration for the issuance of 40,000 shares, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The property is located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region of Quebec. The property consists of 551 claims covering 30,258 hectares and forming a district-scale exploration package that extends over a strike length of 37 km. The project includes the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced over 750,000 oz gold at 10.73 g/t and 95,000 oz silver at 1.73 g/t between 1936 and 1959.





