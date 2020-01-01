Viscount drills 99.6 g/t silver over 21.6 metres at Silver Cliff

Share this article















Viscount Mining Corp. [VML-TSXV; VLMGF-OTCQB] reported results from its first of 10 holes of the 2020 drill campaign at its 100%-owned Silver Cliff Project in Custer County, Colorado. Hole DDH-20-01 had the purpose of seeing if ore grade mineralization (above 35 g/t silver, according to Viscount’s 2018 NI 43-101) was continuous from hole K16-05 (390.9 g/t silver over 13.7 metres) in the south, to hole K16-01 (837.4 g/t silver over 15.2 metres), about 81 metres to the north-east.

The new hole, DDH-20-01 assayed 99.6 g/t silver over 21.6 metres from 19.5 metres to 41.1 metres. Strong showings were encountered of 137.9 g/t silver from 19.5 metres to 25.3 metres and 202.7 g/t silver from 35.3 metres to 41.4 metres. This seems to indicate that there may be continuity of the Kate east zone. An additional three holes were drilled in this zone, and the company is awaiting those results.

The core from the 10 holes has been submitted to the lab for assays and will be news released when received.

The next phase of the exploration program is planned to commence early this year. Plans include conducting additional drilling, geophysics, field mapping and sampling in areas that have not received the full attention they deserved during the historic exploration.

Viscount’s 2020/2021 drill campaign has three objectives. They are to expand the previously defined Kate resource with the objective of adding to the ACS resource estimate of the KSR/Kate deposit. Also, to further outline the Kate east high-grade zone as well as moving forward on the evaluation of the resource potential of several other promising targets.

The Silver Cliff property lies within the historic Hardscrabble silver district in the Wet Mountain Valley 44 miles west-southwest of Pueblo, south-central Colorado, and has year-round access by paved road. The property consists of 2,319.48 hectares where high-grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period of 1878 to the early 1900s. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

Share this article













