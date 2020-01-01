Visionary Gold drills Wolf gold project, Wyoming

Share this article

Visionary Gold Corp. [VIZ-TSXV] reported results from the first five drill holes at its 100%-owned Wolf gold project in Fremont county, Wyoming. Gold mineralized zones were encountered in each of the first five drill holes, confirming continuous gold mineralization over 480 metres of the 2.6-km shear zone.

“Intersecting gold values in each drill hole of the first-ever drill program in the Lewiston district confirms the existence of a large gold-bearing hydrothermal system, supporting our exploration thesis,” stated CEO Wes Adams. “We know from extensive surface sampling and mapping that higher-grade zones of mineralization exist within the Wolf shear structure, but more drilling is needed to further define them. Additionally, we plan to drill test three recently defined parallel mineralized structures that have been identified adjacent to the Wolf shear zone, as well as other new targets generated during a busy 2021 field program. Full results from regional exploration and a summary of new drill targets will be forthcoming.”

Highlights include 0.32 g/t gold over 3.78 metres, 0.83 g/t gold over 1.01 metres, 0.44 g/t gold over 3.69 metres, 0.31 g/t gold over 5.43 metres and 0.96 g/t gold over 3.11 metres.

The five holes drilled at the Wolf gold project in 2021 (WLF001 to WLF005) totalled 780 m. Gold mineralization occurred in chlorite and limonite-stained fault breccias, veins and zones of intense fracturing within the shear corridor. Interpreted mineralized corridors appear to be continuous over the full 480 metres; however, the widths and grades of mineralization appear to be increasing slightly to the northeast along strike. All drill holes in the 2021 program were drilled from northwest to southeast across the interpreted strike of the Wolf shear zone; however, future drilling will also test crosscutting structures and shallowly, southeasterly dipping veins, which could have an influence on mineralization. Assay values are presented in the table in the company’s press release with a results range of detection limit to 1.33 /t tonne gold.

Visionary Gold controls an approximately 50 km2 land package with numerous drill-ready targets.

Share this article