Visionary Gold samples 11.5 metres of 5.12 g/t gold at Wolf prospect, Wyoming

Visionary Gold Corp. [VIZ-TSXV] completed five drill holes for a total of 780 metres of drilling at the Wolf gold project in Wyoming, and has confirmed and extended a gold-in-soil anomaly, just a few hundred metres north of the historic Wolf mine, on an interpreted parallel structure called Windy Hill.

Thus far, the 2021 exploration program on the Wolf gold project has confirmed the presence of a shear zone trend with at least 2.6 kilometres of strike. New targets have been identified numerous new targets on parallel structures to the West and Northwest of the historic Wolf mine using rock and soil sampling, geophysics, and structural mapping.

The company drilled into the Wolf shear structure that plots down-dip from the historic Wolf mine structure. It has been confirmed that induced polarisation (IP) anomalies do contain significant disseminated sulfides, as hypothesized. Also confirmed is the existence of previously reported mineralized zone at surface workings of Wolf mine with new channel sample containing 11.5 metres averaging 5.12 g/t gold.

Sample values were greater than 25 g/t gold from historic Wolf mine area. A total of 3,145 soil samples were collected covering 90.4-line km, 442 rock samples from its approximately 50 square-kilometres land package in and around the Lewiston district and completed the first phase of the first ever drill program in the district at its Wolf gold project.

“Strong gold values in soil and rock chip samples complimented by associated geophysical anomalies continue to highlight potential for a large gold bearing system at the Wolf, as we await results from the initial drill program,” stated CEO Wes Adams. “Like many of our peers, we have experienced significant delays this year in returning assay results, but we haven’t stopped collecting data and the results that we have received continue to be encouraging. We will release the results from the entire drill program as soon as we have results from all holes, and we will continue to release results from regional exploration efforts as they become available.”

Confirmation rock channel samples across the Wolf shear were taken at different sample locations along the same structure and returned results almost identical to previously reported channel samples with an average of 10.2 metres of 5.19 g/t gold as compared with the new samples, which returned an average of 5.12 g/t gold over 11.5 metres. Rock chip samples in other areas of the Wolf gold project seem to correlate well with surface gold in soil anomalies and structural features mapped at surface.

Visionary Gold is focused on precious metals discovery and development in the historically productive Lewiston gold district of Fremont County, Wyoming, a district that, while having a strong gold mining history, has never been explored using modern techniques. The company now controls an approximate 50 km2 land package with numerous drill ready targets.