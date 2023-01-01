Vital Battery Metals returns 9.5 ppm gold, 4.84% copper and 1.97% zinc at Sting Project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Vital Battery Metals Inc. [CSE-VBAM; OTC-VBAMF; FRA-C0O] announced results from the mapping and rock sampling program completed on the Sting project in northwestern Newfoundland. Significant gold, copper and zinc values in rock were encountered along a contact between mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, a regional structure referred to as the Gregory River Fault that is known to host precious and base metal mineralization.

Highlighted results include 9.5 g/t gold, 0.5% copper and 2.0% zinc discovered in outcrop. Significant results in outcrop across a regional NE trending zone of high copper, gold, and zinc.

On trend with the York Harbour Copper Mine – Regional magnetic geophysics clearly shows the faulted contact between the mafic marine volcanics and hypabyssal intrusive rock, referred to as the Gregory River Fault, running through the center of the Sting group of claims and the York Harbour Copper Mine.

Cluster of highly anomalous samples taken over 350 m from an area with no documented mineral showing. Claim package comprises prospective geology covering 123 km2 in mining-friendly Newfoundland.

Structural analysis and soil sample interpretation are ongoing. The company is currently planning for the next phase of exploration that will continue to expand upon and refine the encouraging geochemical results discussed above, with the ultimate aim to produce drill targets.

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO and President, stated, “These positive results continue to build on our initial exploration program at the Sting Project that previously yielded impressive results as high as 14.2% copper and gold values ranging from 0.007 ppm to 0.470 ppm. Gold values from the 2023 program were considerably higher than historical sampling, underscoring the highly prospective nature of the Property. We are currently planning the next stage of exploration with hopes to define upcoming drilling targets as well as fully explore the expanding project area.”

The mafic rocks that underlie the Jumbo Lode Prospect, the key focus for the recent exploration program, are part of the Bay of Islands Complex that is host to copper and copper/zinc deposits such as the York Harbour Mine, a former producer located 35 km to the south-southeast. The contact between the volcanic and intrusive rocks of the Bay Island Complex has been to shown to host copper, gold and zinc mineralization and is evidenced by sampling results from the recently completed program in the area of the Jumbo Lode prospect that returned <0.001 to 9.50 ppm gold, <1 to 48400 ppm copper and 4 to 19700 ppm zinc.

Sampling teams collected 99 rock samples and 404 soil samples over four grids across the property. Soil samples were collected at 25-metre intervals along lines and lines were 100-200 metres apart.

Soil sampling results from the program are currently being interpreted in conjunction with a structural study and will be discussed in a subsequent news release.

Regional magnetic geophysics clearly shows the faulted contact between the mafic marine volcanics and hypabyssal intrusive rock, referred to as the Gregory River Fault, running through the center of the Sting group of claims.

The spring field program was managed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. (CMG) of Vancouver, B.C. The rock and soil samples collected by the field team were submitted by CMG personnel directly to SGS Labs in Grand Falls Windsor, Newfoundland where they were analysed under analytical codes GE and ARM3V25.

Vital Battery Metals is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario.

The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium’s Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake Deposit.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,300 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50-km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

