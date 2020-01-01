Vizsla Silver drills 1,088 g/t AgEq over 1.26 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV; VZLA-NYSE; 0G3-FSE] reported results from 19 new drill holes targeting the Animas vein corridor at its 100%-owned flagship Panuco silver-gold project located near Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The results are centered on two zones, the Rosarito Zone, which was included in the March 2022 maiden resource estimate, and the Cuevillas Zone, a new discovery located near perpendicular to Rosarito, at the northern end of the Animas Vein Corridor.

At the Cuevillas Zone, drill hole AM-22-42 returned 1,088 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 1.26 metres true width (mTW) (787 g/t silver, 3.65 g/t gold, 0.09 % lead and 0.19 % zinc). Also at Cuevillas, AM-21-39 returned 261 g/t AgEq over 5.66 mTW (124 g/t silver, 0.98 g/t gold, 0.40 % lead and 1.27 % zinc). At the Rosarito Zone, AM-21-31 returned 652 g/t AgEq over 4.71 mTW (391 g/t silver, 2.23 g/t gold, 1.48 % lead and 1.09 % zinc)

Michael Konnert, President and CEO, commented: “While drilling in late 2021 focussed primarily on delivering the maiden resource estimate, Vizsla continued its exploration efforts in order to identify and test new targets across the project. Given the current resource base comprises less than five percent of the known mapped/sampled veins in the district, the company is confident in its ability to uncover new centres of mineralization.

“This was reinforced by multiple high-grade drill intercepts from the Rosarito and Cuevillas zones, located at the northern end of the Animas Vein Corridor. Both of these zones are open for expansion and represent only two of several excellent targets that extend beneath historic workings in the central portion of the Property. Vizsla now has seven of its thirteen planned drill rigs devoted to testing new exploration targets and looks forward to growing these zones of mineralization ahead of the Company’s resource update planned for the second half of 2022.”

The company believes the northern end of the Animas Vein Corridor has significant potential to host additional resources and will continue to explore this area throughout 2022. Additionally, the company is reviewing the potential to utilize existing workings in the area to conduct underground drilling. This may provide improved access to drill more vein intercepts in less time at lower overall costs.

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery. The 6,754-hectare, past-producing district benefits from over 75 km of total vein extent, 35 km of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.1Moz AgEq and an in-situ Inferred Resource of 45.6Moz AgEq.

To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Share this article