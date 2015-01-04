Vizsla Silver drills 646 g/t AgEq over 10 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV, NYSE; 0G3-FSE] reported results from 11 new drill holes targeting the southern extension of the Napoleon vein at its 100%-owned flagship Panuco silver-gold project, Mexico. The new drill results are centred on the western portion of the district and are part of Vizsla’s continuing 90,000-metre resource infill- and expansion/discovery-focused drill program.

Highlights: NP-23-388 returned 646 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 10 metres true width (mTW) (217 g/t silver, 3.03 g/t gold, 1.44% and 5.44% zinc), including 3,625 g/t AgEq over 0.95 mTW (1,590 g/t silver, 25.50 g/t gold, 7.28% lead and 5.80% zinc); 1,323 g/t AgEq over 0.78 mTW (159 g/t silver, 0.89 g/t gold, 4.97% lead and 26.70% zinc).

NP-23-391 returned 1,568 g/t AgEq over 1.90 mTW (908 g/t silver, 7.37 g/t gold, 1.62% lead and 4.91% zinc), including 2,205 g/t AgEq over 0.65 mTW (1,500 g/t silver, 8.96 g/t gold, 2.05% lead and 3.98% zinc); 648 g/t AgEq over 3.20 mTW (559 g/t silver, 1.53 g/t gold, 0.23% lead and 0.49% zinc), including 1,720 g/t AgEq over 0.96 mTW (1,500 g/t silver, 3.89 g/t gold, 0.61% lead and 1.22% zinc).

NP-23-392 returned 989 g/t AgEq over 2.50 mTW (527 g/t silver, 3.78 g/t gold, 2.13% lead and 4.98% zinc), including 2,465 g/t AgEq over 0.69 mTW (1,500 g/t silver, 9.97 g/t gold, 5.25% lead and 6.66% zinc).

“Infill and expansionary drilling targeting the southern extent of Napoleon continues to intersect high silver and gold grades on both the main vein and its overlapping splay structures,” commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. “We have now identified several splay veins branching off the main Napoleon structure located within both the footwall and hanging wall that remain open for future expansion. Most notable is the shallow dipping Hanging Wall 4 structure which returned 646 grams per tonne silver equivalent over ten meters true width and is open down dip. We continue to view the Napoleon Area as a primary target for future resource growth and development. Of the six drill rigs currently turning on the property, infill drilling continues at Napoleon with one rig. In addition to drilling, we are pleased to announce Vizsla has achieved 1.5 million work hours without a lost time incident at Panuco. This is yet another major milestone for the Company and is a testament to the focus and dedication of every Vizsla employee and contractor working on the Project.”

Vizsla Silver is proud to report that it has achieved 1.5 million work hours without any lost time incidents at Panuco.

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlan. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 km of total vein extent, 35 km of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report titled “Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico” was filed on SEDAR March 10, 2023, with an effective date of January 19, 2023.

Vizsla Silver is focused on advancing its flagship Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

