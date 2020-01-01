Walker River drills 16.8 metres of 9.45 g/t gold at Lapon Project, Nevada

Share this article















Walker River Resources Corp. [WRR-TSXV; WRRZF-OTC] provided initial drill results from its 2020 to 2021 reverse circulation (RC) drill programs from the Lapon Canyon portion of the wholly owned Lapon gold project within the Walker Lane shear zone in northern Nevada.

RC drill hole LC21-58 returned 9.45 g/t gold over 16.8 metres, including 39.2 g/t gold over 3 metres, at a depth of approximately 15 metres. From surface to 29 metres, the hole returned 5.3 g/t over 29 metres.

RC drill hole LC21-57 returned 1.02 g/t gold over 24.4 metres and 2.12 g/t gold over 9.2 metres, at depths starting at approximately 9 metres. The second assay is significant as it was from unaltered granite, which to date has been essentially barren.

RC drill hole LC20-53 returned 1.04 g/t gold over 59.5 metres, at a depth starting at 7.6 metres.

RC drill hole LC20-50 returned 1.42 g/t gold over 13.7 metres, at a depth of starting at 12 metres.

The initial results from the 2020 to 2021 drill programs expand the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon, further define the direction and dip of the higher-grade structures and discovered gold mineralization in areas previously unknown to carry gold (unaltered granite).

Notably, in hole LC 21-58, the higher-grade intercept was located just before entering an old underground mining stope that continued for about eight metres, clearly demonstrating the potential thickness and scope of the higher-grade structures.

Drill holes LC 20-50 to 53 unexpectedly returned significant gold mineralization and thicknesses, further demonstrating the potential to increase the widths of known mineralization.

The 2021 drill program will continue to target the higher-grade trends and expand the new gold mineralization previously discovered at the 8,800-foot elevation, at the Honeypot and other targets.

At the Pikes Peak portion of the project, the company has completed access for future exploration. An additional mapping and sampling program is currently under way, initial results returned values of 9 g/t gold and 2.22% copper from outcrop. Significant historical milling and mining workings are present. At least 10 holes are planned here and drill program permitting is currently under way.

At least 10 holes are planned for the Rattlesnake portion.

Finally, the company has completed its interpretation at the Garfield Flats copper-gold project and is planning at least 10 holes in 2021.

