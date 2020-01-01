Walker River drills 29 metres of 1.61 g/t gold at Lapon Project, Nevada

Share this article















Walker River Resources Corp. [WRR-TSXV; WRRZF-OTC] reported additional drill results from the 2021 reverse circulation (RC) drill programs at its 100%-owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 km southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

This latest phase of drilling was necessary to determine structure and morphology for 3D geological modeling. Drilling was concentrated on the boundary contacts of the gold mineralization with the surrounding country rock (granite). The mineralization continues to be open along strike both to the NE and SW. The previously reported results of high-grade and significant widths encountered in RC drillhole LC 21-65 is important in this regard. It opens mineralization to the NE and may be the continuation of the high-grade corridor some 500 meters to the east. Infill and follow up drilling will target this discovery in the next phase of drilling.

RC drillhole LC 21-67 returned 1.61 g/t gold over 29 metres beginning at 26 metres from surface, a further significant width of mineralization. RC drillhole LC 21-64 returned notable widths, including 13.7 metres of 1.12 g/t gold and 13.7 metres of 1.83 g/t.

RC drillhole LC 21-62 returned 1.32 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 36 metres from surface in granite. This hole is significant as another unexpected gold discovery in unaltered granite which has occurred some 10 times since the beginning of the project.

Results from drilling expand the gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon, further define the direction and dip of the higher-grade structures and expand gold mineralization both laterally and to depth as shown in LC 21-65 (previously announced) and in LC 21-70.

The drill program is designed to ascertain granite contacts and their relationships with the altered gold mineralized alteration zones. The company continues to intercept gold assay results in what was previously believed to be barren granite (LC 21-62).

This phase of the 2021 drill program will now target the higher-grade trends and expand the new gold mineralization previously discovered at the 8800-foot elevation, and at the Honeypot, Holes LC19-42 and 43, lateral extension and infill of LC 21-65, among other targets.

The 2021 drill programs at Lapon Canyon consist of systematic drilling on section for geological modelling purposes, as well as exploration drilling to discover new gold mineralization and extend known gold mineralization.

Walker River has now received assays from 72 drillholes. Of these, 19 returned significant higher grades, 23 returned significant lower grades, 16 were carried out in unaltered granite, and 12 were lost/abandoned. Holes LC 21-66, 71, and 72 did not reach their intended target.

The next phase of drilling is scheduled to begin at month end, following up and targeting the extensions of the high-grade zones and corridors, both at depth and along strike, as discovered in previous drilling at Lapon Canyon.

The company will also complete an initial drill program at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Gold Project. Significant historical mining activities are present (shafts, adits, mill) in a copper-gold setting. Sampling returned values of 9 g/t gold and 2.2% copper from outcrop here. It is significant that there are no records of past drilling or modern-day exploration ever carried out at Pikes Peak.

