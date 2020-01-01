Wallbridge drills 46.76 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at Martiniere, Quebec

Share this article

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reported positive assay results that continue to validate the resource growth potential of the 100%-owned Martiniere gold property within the company’s highly prospective, 910-km2 land package on the Detour-Fenelon gold trend in Northern Abitibi, Quebec.

The results extend gold mineralization at depth and are starting to establish a connection between the Martiniere West and Bug Lake Trends, demonstrating that they are part of a continuous deposit. After completing approximately 9,380 metres in its initial 2021 drill program at Martiniere, the company plans to drill approximately 40,000 metres in 2022 with two drill rigs now mobilized to the site.

“With each new set of results, we are increasingly confident in the substantial growth potential of Martiniere, and, combined with our Fenelon project, we see the potential for the emergence of a significant new gold producing district at the heart of our land package in the prolific Abitibi gold belt,” said Marz Kord, President and CEO. “Our first drill program at Martiniere, completed in November 2021, has demonstrated the growth potential of this deposit and based on this success, our 2022 program at Martiniere is much larger than last year’s. We are optimistic that further drilling will continue to prove up the connectivity of these zones, resulting in a more continuous deposit that will allow us to optimize the Martiniere open pit design, strengthen the project’s overall economics and deliver the updated mineral resource in 2023.”

Martiniere and Fenelon are located close to existing infrastructure, with electricity transmission lines less than 20 km away, and year-round road access on a maintained highway approximately 120 km from air and rail connections in Matagami, Quebec.

Resource Expansion Drill Results

Drill hole MDE-21-338 returned 46.76 g/t gold over 2.40 metres, including 129.90 g/t gold over 0.85 metres, extending the Martiniere Central Zone to a vertical depth of 300 metres, 210 metres below the 2021 MRE. Further assays around this interval are pending.

MDE-21-331 returned 77.89 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in the interpreted southeast extension of the Bug Lake North trend and outside of the 2021 MRE.

MDE-21-332 returned 3.18 g/t gold over 9.40 metres, including 7.83 g/t gold over 2.70 metres, extending the Bug Lake North high-grade shoot by 130 metres along strike to the southeast, outside of the 2021 MRE.

MDE-21-333returned 6.99 g/t gold over 4.80 metres, located between the Martiniere Central and the Bug Lake North zones. MDE-21-336 returned 7.26 g/t gold over 3.60 metres, located between the Martiniere West and the Martiniere Central zones.

Resource In-fill Drill Results

MDE-21-329 returned 2.37 g/t gold over 19.00 metres, including 4.94 g/t gold over 8.10 metres, in the Bug Lake North trend at a vertical depth of 215 metres.

Complete assay results from nine drill holes of the 2021 Martiniere drill program are reported in the company press release. Further assays results are pending for four drill holes of the 2021 program.

