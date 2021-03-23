Wesdome drills 51.2 metres of 41.19 g/t gold at Kiena Mine Complex, Quebec

Share this article















Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. [WDO-TSX; WDOFF-OTC] reported underground exploration drilling results from the new high-grade gold discovery in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A zone at the company’s 100%-owned Kiena mine complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.

On March 23, 2021, Wesdome announced the initial discovery of a new high-grade gold zone in the footwall of the A zone, which has been the focus of the company’s drilling over the past several months. In addition, drilling has been continuing to extend the A zone laterally and down plunge.

To date, the footwall zone is defined by new intersections of gold mineralization located within a 50-metre-wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of the A2 zone.

Footwall zone drilling

Highlights include hole 6760W1 that returned 41.2 g/t gold over 51.2 metres core length (25.7 g/t Au capped); hole 6742W3 with 27.7 g/t gold over 12.3 m core length (27.7 g/t Au capped);

hole 6742W10 with 16.7 g/t gold over 9.0 metres core length (14.9 g/t Au capped).

All assays were cut to 90.0 g/t gold. True widths are unknown at this time.

Kiena Deep A zone drilling

Continuing drilling continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone. The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates as the intercepts are located both inside and outside the December, 2020, mineral resource estimate, which is the foundation on which the current prefeasibility study has been established .

Highlights of the recent A zone include hole 6750 that returned 122.1 g/t gold over 7.5 metres core length (26.7 g/t Au capped, 4.7 m true width) in the A zone; hole 6742W3 with 96.1 g/t gold over 8.0 metres core length (47.4 g/t Au capped, 7.1 m true width) in the A1 zone; hole 6735 with 24.5 g/t gold over 17.3 metres core length (21.1 g/t Au capped, 7.0 m true width) in the A1 zone. All assays were cut to 90.0 g/t gold. True widths are estimated.

Duncan Middlemiss, president and CEO, commented: “We are pleased with the recent exploration drilling that not only returned the best-ever drill hole intercept at Kiena of 41 g/t gold over 51 metres but also continues to confirm the presence of a new high-grade corridor in the footwall to the A zone. Initial drilling has already extended the corridor of the footwall zone over 300 metres down plunge, thus confirming the potential to add new high-grade resources at depth. This zone remains open laterally

