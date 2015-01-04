Wesdome Gold Mines drills 32.51 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at Kiena, Quebec

Share this article

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. [WDO-TSX] reported 2023 surface exploration drilling results from the Presqu’ile zone, located 1.3 km northwest of the 100%-owned Kiena mine complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Recent drilling at Presqu’ile is part of an ongoing exploration program focusing on near surface gold potential along strike from Kiena that remains under explored. Drilling results from the Shawkey and Dubuisson zones, located further to the east along strike, were released earlier this year. Continuing drilling highlights the potential of this area to add to the existing resource base proximal to mine infrastructure and remains a priority for the company.

Highlights of recent infill drilling are listed in an attached table. Assay results for nine of 32 diamond drill holes planned are pending.

Hole PR-23-070 returned 32.5 g/t gold over 3.0 metres core length (30.0 g/t Au capped, 2.9 metres true width) in the PR-2A zone.

Hole PR-23-084 returned 14.0 g/t gold over 5.3 metres core length (14.0 g/t Au capped, 4.0 metres true width) in the PR-2 zone.

Hole PR-23-058A returnedd 9.31 g/t gold over 4.6 metres core length (9.31 g/t Au capped, 4.3 metres true width) in the PR-2 zone.

All assays are capped at 90 g/t gold. True widths are estimated based on three-dimensional model construction.

Anthea Bath, president and CEO, commented: “We are pleased with the recent surface drill results that confirm continuity of mineralization at Presqu’ile. The Presqu’ile zone is just one of several zones having the potential to offer a supplementary source of mill feed near-surface or in the upper mine area for the under-utilized Kiena mill. Recent drilling results from the Shawkey and Dubuisson zones, both adjacent to the existing 33-level track drift development that extends over 3 km east of the Kiena mine shaft, further reinforces the potential of this area. As our exploration continues and the refinement of the geologic model increases, we are confident we will identify more zones of gold mineralization accessible from 33 level, as well as additional down plunge extensions similar to the Kiena Deep zone.

“Recent drilling supports the decision to proceed with the exploration ramp from surface later this year to further assess the continuity of the mineralization and test the down plunge extension of the deposit. The excavation of the ramp is expected to proceed in Q4 2023 once required permits are secured. This ramp can also be integrated with Kiena’s existing underground ramp network, providing additional access to surface for ongoing operations and future mining of deposits such as Dubuisson from 33 level further to the east.”

Since 2020, drilling at Presqu’ile has identified five gold-rich zones crosscutting mafic rocks (zones PR-1, 2 and 2A) and ultramafic rocks (zones PR-3 and 4). PR-1 and PR-2A are parallel to each other trending east-west and dipping north, while PR-2 strikes southeast-northwest and crosscut the east-west zones.

The 2023 surface drilling program, which is expected to be completed by the end of September, was designed to increase the size and confidence in the mineral resources for zones PR-1, 2 and 2A. The 2023 drilling program confirmed not only the continuity of the gold mineralization at Presqu’ile and the validity of the geologic model, but also the potential for down plunge extensions toward east of zones PR-2 and PR-2A. Both zones are interpreted as excellent target for a follow up drilling program from surface or from underground with development of an exploration ramp.

Presqu’ile has a mineral resource estimation of 138,000 tonnes grading 8.2 g/t gold totalling 37,000 oz as Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resource of 202,000 tonnes grading 7.4 g/t and totalling 48,000 oz of gold from the three lenses (PR-1, PR-2, and PR-2A zones) as of December 31, 2022.

Wesdome is focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec.

