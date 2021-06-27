West Mining aims for B.C. gold project resource estimate

22 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

West Mining Corp. [WEST-CSE; WESMF-OTC; 1HL-FSE] said Thursday March 4 that it has engaged Moose Mountain Technical Services of Cranbrook, British Columbia, for the preparation of an updated NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate for the Kena and Gold Mountain zones at its Kena-Daylight gold and copper property in southeastern B.C.

“The transition from historic to current NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Kena property is a key building block to moving the project forward,” said West Mining CEO Nicholas Houghton. “Having continuity throughout the data is the unpinning foundation point,’’ he said.

West Mining is a mineral exploration company with a focus on acquiring and exploring advanced and prospective early-stage projects. West is focused on its Kena gold projects in the Nelson Mining Division of southeastern B.C., its Spanish Mountain West and Junker gold projects in northern B.C., and its Kagoot cobalt project near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

The company’s flagship Kena Project has a historical resource of 208,000 ounces of gold in 6.0 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold, plus 272,000 ounces of gold in 8.7 million tonnes at 0.97 g/t gold at a cut off grade of 0.70 g/t gold.

Although those resource estimates are believed to be reliable, the company is not treating the estimate  as a current resource as neither the company nor its qualified person have done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current resource.

The historical estimate is a non-verified estimate prepared prior before the company acquired an interest in the property.

West recently raised $6.7 million from a private placement of 11.2 million units at $0.40 per unit plus 4.2 million flow-through units priced at $0.52 each. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, each of which can be exchanged for one common share at an exercise price of $0.60 per two year.

Each flow through unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant, each of which can be exchanged for one common share at an exercise price of $0.78 for one year. The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period which expires on June 27, 2021.

West Mining shares declined on the news falling 21.2% or 27 cents to $1.00 on volume of 125,597.


Share this article

More Stories

Anfield diversifies from core uranium focus

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Meridian Mining receives key permit for Cabaçal Project, Brazil

22 hours ago Staff Writer

GR Silver drills high-grade silver in San Juan area at Plomosas

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Ceylon Graphite discovers graphite veins at H1 site, Sri Lanka

23 hours ago Resource World

Scorpio Gold Obtains US Government approval for the purchase of Kinross properties in Manhattan, Nevada

23 hours ago Resource World

Kenorland Commences Drilling at Regnault on the Frotet Project in Quebec

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Anfield diversifies from core uranium focus

22 hours ago Staff Writer

West Mining aims for B.C. gold project resource estimate

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Meridian Mining receives key permit for Cabaçal Project, Brazil

22 hours ago Staff Writer

GR Silver drills high-grade silver in San Juan area at Plomosas

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Ceylon Graphite discovers graphite veins at H1 site, Sri Lanka

23 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.