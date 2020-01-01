Western Copper drills 0.7% CuEq over 300.23 metres at Casino, Yukon

Share this article

Western Copper and Gold Corp. [WRN-TSX, NYSE American] reported assay results from the remaining 13 holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Casino copper-gold project 300 km northwest of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 metres in 22 holes. Highlights of the first nine drill holes were reported in Western’s Nov. 29, 2021 news release, and are included herein.

Drilling in the deposit core area confirmed its importance to the overall resource at Casino as shown by long intercepts of grades higher than the average resource grades in the Leached Cap (CAP), Supergene (SUP), and Hypogene (HYP) zones:

DDH21-13 returned a 300.23 metres (length of hole) interval grading 0.70% CuEq (Copper Equivalent), including a 21.00-metre sub-interval grading 1.50% CuEq within the HYP zone. DDH21-20 returned a 248.41 metres (length of hole) interval grading 0.58% CuEq, including a 21.00-metre sub-interval grading 1.10% CuEq in the SUP zone.

Drilling northeast of the deposit core returned values at or exceeding resource-grade levels.

DDH21-17 returned a 300.23-metre (length of hole) interval grading 0.57% CuEq, including a 15.00-metre sub-interval grading 1.09% CuEq in SUP mineralization.

A review of lithological and mineralogical settings for holes DDH21-07, 21-08 and 21-09 indicate these holes were collared along or proximal to the NW-SE trending Casino Fault.

A high-grade intercept grading 2.53% CuEq across 65.80 metres in DDH21-09 is hosted by brecciated rock that consistently hosts higher-grade mineralization in the Casino Deposit.

Although grades from most exploration holes drilled outside of the current deposit area were lower than average resource grades, hole DDH21-14, collared east of the deposit, returned a 54.35-metre interval grading 0.78% CuEq, with the majority of contained value derived from anomalous gold and silver content.

The 2021 program was comprised of 16 holes within the Casino deposit resource boundaries, centered on the “Deposit Core” area. Drilling within the resource area included five resource confirmation holes, three metallurgical testing holes, and eight holes for geotechnical analysis. An additional six exploration holes were drilled outside of the deposit area. All holes within the deposit area returned values that confirmed or, in some cases, improved upon previous drilling. These positive results represent important achievements of the 2021 program.

Significant CuEq values have now been established for the various zones comprising the Casino deposit. Analysis of results within respective zones continue to support previous drilling results showing that the supergene enrichment zones host somewhat higher CuEq values than the underlying hypogene zone.

