Western Copper drills 175.49 metres of 0.76 g/t gold at Casino, Yukon

Share this article















Western Copper and Gold Corp. [WRN-TSX, NYSE American] reported assay results from the 2020 exploration diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Casino Project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

The exploration program consisted of 12,008 metres of diamond drilling in 49 holes. There were four major drilling targets: the Gold zone, a zone of higher-grade gold values along the southern and western margins of the Casino deposit; step-out drilling at the Northern Porphyry zone; drilling in the Casino west zone, west of the Gold zone; and a new target in the Ana zone located 2 km west of the Casino west zone within the Canadian Creek claim block acquired in 2019.

“Casino is a significant copper-gold project and these drill results continue to improve it. The 2020 drill program extended the mineralization at the Northern Porphyry discovered in 2019 and confirmed the importance of the higher-grade deposit core,” said Paul West-Sells, President and CEO. “The deposit core has significantly higher grades than the rest of the deposit and they persist from a few metres below the surface to greater than 200-metre depth over a sizable area. The significance of these attributes will be clearly shown in the updated PEA, which we expect to release during Q2.”

Drill hole DDH20-05 in the eastern Gold Zone returned 175.49 metres of 0.76 g/t gold, 5.5 g/t silver, 0.06% copper and 0.029% molybdenum; 0.83 g/t gold, 6.0 g/t silver, 0.74% copper and 0.081% Mo; and 131.33 metres of 0.46 g/t gold, 3.1 g/t silver, 0.36% copper and 0.018% Mo.

DDH20-08 returned 48.30 metres of 0.77 g/t gold, 7.9 g/t silver, 0.52% copper and 0.038 % Mo.

Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

At the Northern Porphyry zone, step-out drill holes like DDH20-09 and 44 increased the northern extent of mineralization by approximately 500 metres.

Western will now focus on completing the preliminary economic assessment announced at the end of last year, which is on target for completion in Q2 of 2021.The program included three holes targeting the Ana zone, centered four km west of the core of the main deposit. All returned narrow mineralized intervals ranging from 1.92 per cent CuEq over three metres in DDH20-31 to 0.37 per cent CuEq over 15 m in DDH20-40.

Share this article













