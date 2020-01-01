Westhaven Drills 0.45 Metres Of 614 G/T Gold And 2,070 G/T Silver Within 41.55 Metres Of 8.17 G/T Gold And 34.64 G/T Silver At Shovelnose
Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.
Recent Highlights:
- SNR21-04 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 82.00-123.55m)
41.55 metres (m) of 8.17 g/t gold (Au) and 34.64 g/t silver (Ag),
including 6.04m of 52.25 g/t Au and 195.04 g/t Ag,
including 1.22m of 253.05 g/t Au and 889.75 g/t Ag,
including 0.45m of 614 g/t Au and 2,070 g/t Ag.
- SNR21-03 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 79.20-154.00m)
74.80mof 3.18 g/t Au and 18.92 g/t Ag,
including 5.13m of 26.13 g/t Au and 158.03 g/t Ag.
Also, 8.00m of 7.41 g/t Au and 55.32 g/t Ag,
including 1.32m of 31.90 g/t Au and 269.00 g/t Ag.
Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “These high-grade drill intercepts, including 614 g/t gold and 2,070 g/t silver, help further validate the high-grade nature of this project. Hole SNR21-04 is one of the shallowest high-grade Vein Zone 1 intercept drilled on Shovelnose to date. It is encouraging to see the expansion of mineralization and the continuity of high-grade within the South Zone, especially as we continue to drill this area in preparation for an inaugural maiden resource.” Thomas goes on to add: “With the recent exploration success at the FMN Zone (SN21-161: 15.97m of 9.15 g/t Au and 27.43 g/t Ag), and with several high-priority targets generated from ongoing exploration programs including geophysics, geochemistry and prospecting, a 3rd drill is being mobilized to the property.”
Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, adds: “The recent results from holes SNR21-03 and SNR21-04 expanded the area of high grade (+100 gram-metres Au; see map below) situated along strike above 1250m elevation in Vein Zone 1. These two holes continued northeastward into the underlying Vein Zone 2, where significant intervals of mineralization were also encountered, including 1.64 g/t Au over 96.30m (SNR21-04, 219.00-315.30m).
Table of Recent Results (Newer Holes in Bold):
|Hole ID
|Target
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Int (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|High Au (ppb)
|SN21-150
|FMN
|25.71
|34.46
|8.75
|0.70
|4.14
|2880
|including
|32.80
|34.46
|1.66
|2.27
|2.97
|2880
|SN21-151
|FMN
|321.22
|351.50
|30.28
|0.26
|15.49
|957
|including
|332.00
|338.00
|6.00
|0.58
|34.70
|957
|and
|499.00
|503.31
|4.31
|0.24
|27.53
|332
|SN21-152
|South Zone
|291.00
|310.00
|19.00
|0.38
|26.86
|1415
|including
|291.00
|293.00
|2.00
|1.21
|144.50
|1415
|SN21-153
|FMN
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|212
|SN21-154
|South Zone
|365.89
|369.15
|3.26
|0.72
|33.90
|1725
|and
|382.00
|385.05
|3.05
|0.23
|20.56
|288
|SN21-155
|FMN
|302.42
|338.94
|36.52
|0.16
|9.44
|462
|including
|322.60
|326.00
|3.40
|0.44
|26.19
|462
|SN21-156
|FMN
|323.87
|327.44
|3.57
|0.22
|7.12
|256
|SN21-157
|South Zone
|302.88
|318.29
|15.41
|0.37
|17.48
|1215
|including
|306.85
|313.00
|6.15
|0.68
|25.43
|1215
|SN21-158
|FMN
|93.22
|150.90
|57.68
|0.68
|11.19
|31700
|including
|139.74
|143.20
|3.46
|9.46
|151.82
|31700
|including
|139.74
|140.64
|0.90
|31.70
|529.00
|31700
|SN21-159
|South Zone
|343.15
|352.12
|8.97
|0.79
|20.39
|3190
|including
|347.17
|350.17
|3.00
|1.98
|39.14
|3190
|and
|361.60
|371.00
|9.40
|1.88
|15.85
|13100
|including
|364.59
|366.16
|1.57
|8.76
|23.77
|13100
|SN21-160
|South Zone
|275.09
|311.40
|36.31
|0.72
|2.52
|5150
|including
|276.00
|290.00
|14.00
|1.58
|3.46
|5150
|including
|276.00
|282.53
|6.53
|2.23
|4.59
|5150
|SN21-161
|FMN
|220.32
|236.29
|15.97
|9.15
|27.43
|30500
|including
|220.87
|227.00
|6.13
|11.07
|34.26
|23500
|including
|226.00
|227.00
|1.00
|23.50
|52.60
|23500
|including
|233.00
|235.49
|2.49
|28.56
|79.12
|30500
|SNR21-01
|South Zone
|130.92
|162.00
|31.08
|0.73
|1.45
|5710
|including
|138.00
|144.30
|6.30
|2.46
|3.42
|5710
|and
|180.23
|232.00
|51.77
|4.22
|46.42
|84000
|including
|202.15
|230.00
|27.85
|7.51
|83.94
|84000
|including
|205.00
|211.25
|6.25
|20.11
|273.07
|57600
|including
|227.96
|228.44
|0.48
|84.00
|280.00
|84000
|SNR21-02
|South Zone
|167.00
|246.00
|79.00
|2.73
|15.78
|28300
|including
|187.00
|199.44
|12.44
|6.35
|3.38
|25800
|including
|193.78
|197.44
|3.66
|16.98
|7.73
|25800
|including
|219.28
|236.11
|16.83
|6.02
|64.04
|28300
|including
|220.03
|223.68
|3.65
|14.82
|211.64
|28300
|SNR21-03
|South Zone
|79.20
|154.00
|74.80
|3.18
|18.92
|87100
|including
|87.87
|93.00
|5.13
|26.13
|158.03
|87100
|including
|87.87
|89.00
|1.13
|87.10
|608.00
|87100
|including
|92.00
|93.00
|1.00
|31.60
|98.70
|31600
|including
|106.00
|114.00
|8.00
|7.41
|55.32
|31900
|including
|112.68
|114.00
|1.32
|31.90
|269.00
|31900
|and
|219.75
|220.27
|0.52
|20.20
|720.00
|20200
|and
|238.86
|243.49
|4.63
|1.38
|5.80
|9950
|including
|238.86
|239.30
|0.44
|9.95
|8.72
|9950
|and
|258.59
|280.61
|22.02
|2.86
|11.70
|17000
|including
|259.71
|269.17
|9.46
|4.76
|17.05
|17000
|including
|272.48
|273.00
|0.52
|6.08
|22.80
|6080
|SNR21-04
|South Zone
|82.00
|123.55
|41.55
|8.17
|34.64
|614000
|including
|111.78
|117.82
|6.04
|52.25
|195.04
|614000
|including
|116.60
|117.82
|1.22
|253.05
|889.75
|614000
|including
|116.60
|117.05
|0.45
|614.00
|2070.00
|614000
|and
|219.00
|315.30
|96.30
|1.64
|8.01
|123500
|including
|262.70
|266.50
|3.80
|19.44
|145.33
|123500
|including
|264.30
|264.76
|0.46
|123.50
|946.00
|123500
|including
|280.56
|284.55
|3.99
|2.66
|3.41
|6200
|including
|292.95
|296.50
|3.55
|7.49
|9.53
|18550
|and
|329.40
|338.04
|8.64
|1.90
|7.23
|7040
|including
|331.07
|332.58
|1.51
|7.04
|27.40
|7040
|and
|362.02
|366.56
|4.54
|3.85
|117.45
|8110
|including
|362.94
|363.77
|0.83
|8.11
|262.00
|8110
Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:
https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/
On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.
“Gareth Thomas”
Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director
Qualified Person Statement
Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.
QA/QC
Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.
Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.
