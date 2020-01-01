Westhaven Drills 0.45 Metres Of 614 G/T Gold And 2,070 G/T Silver Within 41.55 Metres Of 8.17 G/T Gold And 34.64 G/T Silver At Shovelnose

20 hours ago Resource World
Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHNis pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Recent Highlights:

  • SNR21-04 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 82.00-123.55m)

    41.55 metres (m)     of 8.17 g/t gold (Au) and 34.64 g/t silver (Ag),
    including 6.04m of 52.25 g/t Au and 195.04 g/t Ag,
    including 1.22m of 253.05 g/t Au and 889.75 g/t Ag,
    including 0.45m of 614 g/t Au and 2,070 g/t Ag.
  • SNR21-03 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 79.20-154.00m)

    74.80m of 3.18 g/t Au and 18.92 g/t Ag,
    including 5.13m of 26.13 g/t Au and 158.03 g/t Ag.
    Also, 8.00m of 7.41 g/t Au and 55.32 g/t Ag,
    including 1.32m of 31.90 g/t Au and 269.00 g/t Ag.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “These high-grade drill intercepts, including 614 g/t gold and 2,070 g/t silver, help further validate the high-grade nature of this project. Hole SNR21-04 is one of the shallowest high-grade Vein Zone 1 intercept drilled on Shovelnose to date. It is encouraging to see the expansion of mineralization and the continuity of high-grade within the South Zone, especially as we continue to drill this area in preparation for an inaugural maiden resource.” Thomas goes on to add: “With the recent exploration success at the FMN Zone (SN21-161: 15.97m of 9.15 g/t Au and 27.43 g/t Ag), and with several high-priority targets generated from ongoing exploration programs including geophysics, geochemistry and prospecting, a 3rd drill is being mobilized to the property.”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, adds: “The recent results from holes SNR21-03 and SNR21-04 expanded the area of high grade (+100 gram-metres Au; see map below) situated along strike above 1250m elevation in Vein Zone 1. These two holes continued northeastward into the underlying Vein Zone 2, where significant intervals of mineralization were also encountered, including 1.64 g/t Au over 96.30m (SNR21-04, 219.00-315.30m).

Table of Recent Results (Newer Holes in Bold):

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) High Au (ppb)
SN21-150 FMN 25.71 34.46 8.75 0.70 4.14 2880
including 32.80 34.46 1.66 2.27 2.97 2880
SN21-151 FMN 321.22 351.50 30.28 0.26 15.49 957
including 332.00 338.00 6.00 0.58 34.70 957
and 499.00 503.31 4.31 0.24 27.53 332
SN21-152 South Zone 291.00 310.00 19.00 0.38 26.86 1415
including 291.00 293.00 2.00 1.21 144.50 1415
SN21-153 FMN 212
SN21-154 South Zone 365.89 369.15 3.26 0.72 33.90 1725
and 382.00 385.05 3.05 0.23 20.56 288
SN21-155 FMN 302.42 338.94 36.52 0.16 9.44 462
including 322.60 326.00 3.40 0.44 26.19 462
SN21-156 FMN 323.87 327.44 3.57 0.22 7.12 256
SN21-157 South Zone 302.88 318.29 15.41 0.37 17.48 1215
including 306.85 313.00 6.15 0.68 25.43 1215
SN21-158 FMN 93.22 150.90 57.68 0.68 11.19 31700
including 139.74 143.20 3.46 9.46 151.82 31700
including 139.74 140.64 0.90 31.70 529.00 31700
SN21-159 South Zone 343.15 352.12 8.97 0.79 20.39 3190
including 347.17 350.17 3.00 1.98 39.14 3190
and 361.60 371.00 9.40 1.88 15.85 13100
including 364.59 366.16 1.57 8.76 23.77 13100
SN21-160 South Zone 275.09 311.40 36.31 0.72 2.52 5150
including 276.00 290.00 14.00 1.58 3.46 5150
including 276.00 282.53 6.53 2.23 4.59 5150
SN21-161 FMN 220.32 236.29 15.97 9.15 27.43 30500
including 220.87 227.00 6.13 11.07 34.26 23500
including 226.00 227.00 1.00 23.50 52.60 23500
including 233.00 235.49 2.49 28.56 79.12 30500
SNR21-01 South Zone 130.92 162.00 31.08 0.73 1.45 5710
including 138.00 144.30 6.30 2.46 3.42 5710
and 180.23 232.00 51.77 4.22 46.42 84000
including 202.15 230.00 27.85 7.51 83.94 84000
including 205.00 211.25 6.25 20.11 273.07 57600
including 227.96 228.44 0.48 84.00 280.00 84000
SNR21-02 South Zone 167.00 246.00 79.00 2.73 15.78 28300
including 187.00 199.44 12.44 6.35 3.38 25800
including 193.78 197.44 3.66 16.98 7.73 25800
including 219.28 236.11 16.83 6.02 64.04 28300
including 220.03 223.68 3.65 14.82 211.64 28300
SNR21-03 South Zone 79.20 154.00 74.80 3.18 18.92 87100
including 87.87 93.00 5.13 26.13 158.03 87100
including 87.87 89.00 1.13 87.10 608.00 87100
including 92.00 93.00 1.00 31.60 98.70 31600
including 106.00 114.00 8.00 7.41 55.32 31900
including 112.68 114.00 1.32 31.90 269.00 31900
and 219.75 220.27 0.52 20.20 720.00 20200
and 238.86 243.49 4.63 1.38 5.80 9950
including 238.86 239.30 0.44 9.95 8.72 9950
and 258.59 280.61 22.02 2.86 11.70 17000
including 259.71 269.17 9.46 4.76 17.05 17000
including   272.48 273.00 0.52 6.08 22.80 6080
SNR21-04 South Zone 82.00 123.55 41.55 8.17 34.64 614000
including 111.78 117.82 6.04 52.25 195.04 614000
including 116.60 117.82 1.22 253.05 889.75 614000
including 116.60 117.05 0.45 614.00 2070.00 614000
and 219.00 315.30 96.30 1.64 8.01 123500
including 262.70 266.50 3.80 19.44 145.33 123500
including 264.30 264.76 0.46 123.50 946.00 123500
including 280.56 284.55 3.99 2.66 3.41 6200
including 292.95 296.50 3.55 7.49 9.53 18550
and 329.40 338.04 8.64 1.90 7.23 7040
including 331.07 332.58 1.51 7.04 27.40 7040
and 362.02 366.56 4.54 3.85 117.45 8110
including   362.94 363.77 0.83 8.11 262.00 8110

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:
https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

“Gareth Thomas”

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com


