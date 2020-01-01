Westhaven drills 1.74 g/t gold over 27 metres at Shovelnose, British Columbia

Share this article

Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHN-TSXV; WTHVF-OTC] reported drill results from its continuing, fully financed drill campaign at its 100%-owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge gold belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, southwestern British Columbia.

Westhaven is reporting assays for five holes from its continuing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Westhaven completed 40,077 metres of diamond drilling in 2021. An additional 34 holes are pending assays.

Recent drilling highlights include drill hole SN21-188 (FMN: 58.45 to 116.25 metres) that returned 57.80 metres of 0.76 g/t gold and 1.82 g/t silver, including 11 metres of 1.39 g/t gold and 6.62 g/t silver. SN21-190 (FMN: 39 to 66 m) returned 27 metres of 1.74 g/t gold and 5.88 g/t silver, including 4.40 metres of 5.85 g/t gold and 18.41 g/t silve and including one metres of 12.30 g/t gold and 35.40 g/t silver. SN21-191 (FMN: 23 to 87 m) returned 64 metres of 0.69 g/t gold and 1.64 g/t silver, including one m of 14 g/t gold and 5.64 g/t silver.

Peter Fischl, exploration manager, commented, “Drilling continues to intersect gold mineralization along Vein zone 1 at the FMN target, 1.5-2 km northwest of the recently released South zone in-pit resource. Drilling here is following up on last year’s high-grade intercept in hole SN21-161 (9.15 g/t gold over 15.97 metres). This drilling has now encountered mineralization over a strike length of 480 metres (from hole SN20-139 northwest to hole SN21-167), over a vertical range of 270 metres, starting at the top of bedrock in an area of minimal glacial till cover. Overburden is no more than 30 metres deep over this mineralized strike length at FMN. Vein zone 1 broadens up-dip, near surface, with true widths of up to 40 metres as seen in hole SN21-188 (0.76 g/t gold over 57.8 metres). Drilling has resumed at the FMN zone with a view to targeting higher-grade mineralization at the preferred elevation range of 1,200 to 1,400 metres over an area extending southeast toward hole SN20-139 and northwest toward and beyond hole SN21-167.”

Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 km2) with four 100%-owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

