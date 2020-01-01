Westhaven drills 13.10 metres of 4.86 g/t gold and 31.57 g/t silver at Shovelnose

Share this article















Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHN-TSXV] has released results for additional high-grade gold drill intercepts from its continuing drill program at its 100%-owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, southern British Columbia.

Highlights from Franz Zone

Hole SN20-108 (37.09-71.17m): 34.08 metres of 2.07 g/t gold and 16.50 g/t silver, including 13.10 metres of 4.86 g/t gold and 31.57 g/t , including: 2.54 metres of 16.88 g/t gold and 99.28 g/t silver.

Hole SN20-107 (24.50 – 32.00m): 7.50 metres of 1.93 g/t gold and 23.60 g/t silver, including 4.00 metres of 3.15 g/t gold and 31.80 g/t silver.

Hole SN20-102 (51.10 – 54.45m): 3.35 metres of 5.04 g/t gold and 24.02 g/t silver, including 1.80 metres of 8.06 g/t gold and 34.47 g/t silver.

The newly discovered Franz Zone is located approximately 2.8 km along strike from the high-grade gold discovery at the South Zone; over half of this strike length has not been drill tested.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO of Westhaven Gold stated: “We continue to intersect high-grade gold near surface at the newly discovered Franz Zone. These drill intercepts are along strike to the northwest of hole SN20-101, which assayed 7.78 metres of 14.84 g/t gold. Drilling continues to expand the size and continuity of the newly discovered Franz Zone. Gold mineralization has been traced for ~3.8 km of strike length and remains open along strike. Given the property’s excellent location just off the highway, close to the city of Merritt, and with proximity to infrastructure, we can work the Shovelnose property year-round.”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager for Westhaven Gold, adds: “Drill step-outs along strike have continued to intersect significant gold mineralization at the Franz Vein Zone. The shallow nature of this mineralization with minimal overburden cover is assisting greatly in the exploration of this recently discovered gold-bearing vein zone. Data from a recently completed mapping and prospecting program in the Franz Zone area will be integrated with the drilling here to advance this project further.”

