Westhaven drills 7.78 metres of 14.84 g/t gold at Shovelnose

Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHN-TSXV; WTHVF-OTC] has released drill results from its first hole at the newly discovered Franz Zone, part of the 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge gold belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, southwest British Columbia.

Highlights from SN20-101 (Franz Zone): (18.36-26.14 m): 7.78 metres of 14.84 g/t gold and 39.4 g/t silver; and (41.12-57.44 m): 16.32 metres of 2.37 g/t gold and 31.15 g/t silver.

The newly discovered Franz Zone is approximately 2.8 km along strike from the high-grade gold discovery at the South Zone; over half of this strike length has not been drill tested.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO, stated: “Our goal at the start of this year was to find additional high-grade gold zones at Shovelnose. The Franz Zone outcrop was discovered in mid-August and grab samples returned assays of up to 51.1 g/t gold. This drilling confirms that high-grade gold exists at depth and not just on surface. Though we only have the assays back for one hole, we are seeing similar veining and textures in other drill holes at Franz. We will release assays from holes as they are received. It is important to highlight that this 17,000-hectare property is still largely underexplored. We are confident we will find additional high-grade gold zones as mapping, prospecting, geophysics and drilling continues.”

Peter Fischl, exploration manager, added: “These drill results confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization encountered in surface grab samples collected on the Franz zone. The zone is currently being tested with one drill. Eight holes have been completed on four sections spaced 50 metres apart. The zone has been intersected in all holes, giving a drill-tested strike length of 150 metres. The Franz Zone appears to be part of a single, northwest-trending, multi-kilometre-scale, gold-bearing vein system that includes the more recently drilled South zone, and the historic Mik and Tower showings. This vein system will continue to be the focus of much of the exploration effort at the Shovelnose gold project.”

Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 km2) with four 100%-owned gold properties along this underexplored belt.

