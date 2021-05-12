Westhaven Hits High-Grade Gold At Multiple Zones At Shovelnose: 15.97 Metres Of 9.15 G/T Gold And 27.43 G/T Silver At FMN Zone And 79.00 Metres Of 2.73 G/T Gold And 15.78 G/T Silver At South Zone

Share this article















Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Recent Highlights:

SN21-161 (FMN: 220.32-236.29m) 15.97m of 9.15 g/t Au and 27.43 g/t Ag , including 6.13m of 11.07 g/t Au and 34.26 g/t Ag , and 2.49m of 28.56 g/t Au and 79.12 g/t Ag .

(FMN: 220.32-236.29m) of and , including of and , and of and . SNR21-02 (South Zone: 167.00-246.00m) 79.00 metres (m) of 2.73 g/t gold (Au) and 15.78 g/t silver (Ag), including 12.44m of 6.35 g/t Au and 3.38 g/t Ag.

(South Zone: 167.00-246.00m) of and including of and SN21-158 (FMN: 93.22-150.90m) 57.68m of 0.68 g/t Au and 11.19 g/t Ag , including 3.46m of 9.46 g/t Au and 151.82 g/t Ag , including 0.90m of 31.70 g/t Au and 529.00 g/t Ag .

(FMN: 93.22-150.90m) of and , including of and , including and . SN21-160 (South Zone: 275.09-311.40m) 36.31m of 0.72 g/t Au and 2.52 g/t Ag, including 6.53m of 2.23 g/t Au and 4.59 g/t Ag.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “With this significant high-grade gold-silver drill intercept at the FMN Zone, our theory that more high-grade centres occur along this major NW-SE structure has proven correct. Hole SN21-161 (15.97m of 9.15 g/t Au and 27.43 g/t Ag) is approximately 700m away from the Franz Zone discovery drill hole SN20-101 (7.78m of 14.84 g/t Au and 40.68 g/t Ag). Our Exploration Manager, Peter Fischl talked about a “kink” in the structure and its importance for potential mineralization along key structures exhibiting strike-slip movement. Our team is gaining a better understanding of the structural controls on the Shovelnose Property which is important as we focus the majority of the fully funded 2021 drilling on exploration targets on this large and underexplored property. In addition, drilling in the South Zone, which is geared towards the completion of an inaugural maiden resource estimate by years-end, continues to intersect significant widths of high-grade gold-silver mineralization and demonstrate continuity of veins (SNR21-02: 79.00m of 2.73 g/t gold and 15.78 g/t silver).”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, adds: “Drilling this Spring at Shovelnose continues to show the potential of the FMN target. Vein Zone 1 continues to be traced to the northwest where it appears to be deflecting slightly northward, outlining a slight “kink” of about 20o off the main structure. This “kink” in Vein Zone 1 is helping focus stronger dilation along this structure where significant strike-slip movement has likely occurred. Previous drilling southeast of FMN at South Zone had encountered stronger veining in rhyolite, suggesting some lithological control on gold mineralization. Hole SN21-161 intersected Vein Zone 1 in a thick section of andesite, suggesting it is not lithology, but deflections in the structure that are ultimately controlling stronger gold mineralization. Significant quartz veining continues to be encountered northwest of hole SN21-161, as seen in hole SN21-162, a hundred-metre step-out to the northwest (assays pending). A second vein zone was encountered deeper in a number of holes drilled at FMN. This zone is now designated as “Vein Zone 4”. It has been traced along a northwest strike for 350 metres, consisting of 2 to 10% cm-scale quartz veinlets over widths of up to 90m, locally with quartz breccia veins of up to 1m wide. The shallower portions of this zone will be targeted to follow-up on the elevated gold assays returned in the deeper portions of this zone.”

FMN Zone

Hole SN21-158 is drilled on Section F0600 at FMN. It is an upper cut to hole SN21-155 (0.16 Au over 36.52m). It hit Vein Zone 1 at 135.70-159.00m, hosted in andesite flows and heterolithic tuff and comprised of 15 to locally 60% banded quartz-adularia +/- ginguro veins to 23cm wide. Hole SN21-161 is a 100m step-out northwest of hole SN21-158 (31.70 Au over 0.90m). This hole intersected Vein Zone 1 consisting of the following andesite hosted sequence: a section of brecciated banded quartz-adularia-ginguro veining at 220.30-228.10m followed by banded quartz-adularia +/- ginguro veinlets to 233.00m in rhyolite tuff. The veined tuff is followed by heterolithic breccia with 3-10% quartz fragments to 245.50m.

South Zone

Hole SNR21-02 is on section 1025 and is an undercut to SNR21-01. Hole SN21-160 is drilled at South Zone on Section 1025 and is an undercut of holes SN21R-02 (2.73 Au over 79.00m). It encountered Vein Zone 1 at 270.80-324.00m depth (about 1100m elevation), consisting of quartz-adularia +/- ginguro veins and breccia veins to 7.4m wide hosted in rhyolite and rhyolitic tuff.

Table of Recent Results (Newer Holes in Bold):

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:

https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

“Gareth Thomas”

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com

Plan Map of Current Drilling

Cross Sections

