Westhaven samples 51.10 g/t gold, 165.00 g/t silver at Shovelnose property

7 hours ago Resource World
Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHN-TSXV] reported grab sample assay results from its newly discovered Franz Zone at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, southwestern British Columbia.

Grab samples from the newly-discovered Franz Zone included : 51.10 g/t gold and 165.00 g/t silver; 4.19 g/t gold and 52.50 g/t silver; 34.90 g/t gold and 120.00 g/t silver.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, stated: “The newly discovered Franz vein zone is located approximately ~2.8 kilometres from the high-grade gold discovery at the South Zone. This demonstrates we are dealing with a large and robust mineralized system and it is not just limited to the South Zone. The Franz Zone was discovered just over a week ago, so we don’t yet know the extent, but this is the most significant mineralized zone discovered on surface at Shovelnose.”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, added: “Grab sampling of outcrop and float over a 50 metre by up to 12 metre area oriented east-west over the Franz vein zone, an 80 x 20-metre outcrop of quartz veined rhyolite oriented at 110/290azimuth, returned significant gold and silver assays. Most notably are the two western most outcrop grab samples which returned 4.19 g/t gold and 51.1 g/t gold.  These two grab samples occur over an east-west distance of five metres.  The Franz vein zone outcrops at an elevation of 1,285 metres, and confirms the productive, dominantly rhyolite hosted gold-silver bearing horizon at South Zone is also preserved here. This outcrop may represent the northwestward continuation of Vein Zone 1, suggesting a total strike length of at least 3.7 kilometres for the zone.  Drilling will be required to confirm this strike continuity. Drilling will commence at Franz shortly.”

Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 km2) with four 100%-owned gold properties spread along the underexplored Spences Bridge Gold Belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration.


