White Metal files resource estimate for Okohongo, Namibia

White Metal Resources Corp. [WHM-TSXV; TNMLF-OTC] filed a NI 43-101 technical report in support of the mineral resource estimate on the Okohongo copper-silver deposit in Namibia, southern Africa, announced August 18, 2021. The Okohongo deposit is located within its 95%-owned Taranis (Okohongo) Cu-Ag Project as defined by Exclusive Prospecting Licence 7071 and covers about 13,825 hectares in the Kaoko Copperbelt, northwestern Namibia.

Michael Stares, President and CEO, stated, “The company is very pleased with the outcome of the new Mineral Resource Estimate and it will continue to advance the Namibian Project while at the same time looking for a partner that sees the same upside and potential that the company sees in the property. White Metal has proven that there is room to grow and improve the Okohongo deposit and excellent copper-silver potential along strike to the north and south of the deposit. As I have stated in the past, the company sees the demand for copper remaining strong which will only increase the future value of the Okohongo Deposit and Project.”

The Inferred Mineral Resources of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Okohongo Deposit, were modelled and calculated using 3,226 metres of reverse circulation drilling in 28 drill holes (518 chip samples in resource) and 781.70 metres of historical diamond drill core in 4 holes (63 core samples in resource).

The area covered by the resource is about 740 metres (east-west) and 720 metres (north-south). Using a cut-off grade of 0.30% copper and assuming 10% geological loss, the study reported approximately 7,706,732 tonnes grading 1.55% copper and 26.77 g/t silver for a CuEq of 1.82% copper., representing 119,256 tonnes copper and 6,634,133 oz silver for a CuEq of 139,891 tonnes.

The resource estimate was prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting MINRES (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, in accordance with current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

