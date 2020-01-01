White Metal resource estimate contains 7.7Mt at 1.82% CuEq using 0.30% Cu Cut-off

Share this article















White Metal Resources Corp. [TSXV: WHM; FRA: CGK1; OTCMKTS: TNMLF] earlier announced a new mineral resource estimate on the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit located within it 95% owned Taranis (Okohongo) Cu-Ag Project which covers about 19,850 hectares located in the Kaoko Copperbelt, northwestern Namibia.

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, “We believe the results from the new Mineral Resource Estimate demonstrate core value of the Okohongo and this resource, coupled with the more recent exploration work showing very positive copper and silver results both north and south of the Okohongo, really outline the incredible upside to this Project. We believe there is significant opportunity to expand the Okohongo along strike, which at this stage of exploration shows potential along a prospective horizon of more than 20 kilometres. Although White Metal remains focussed on progressing its flagship project, the Tower Stock Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, the Company will continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project as one of its primary assets.”

The new mineral resource estimate for the Taranis (Okohongo) Cu-Ag Project included a total of 3,226 metres of Reverse Circulation drilling in 28 drill holes (518 chip samples in resource) and 781.70 metres of historical diamond drill core in 4 holes (63 core samples in resource) were used to calculate the mineral resources in the Inferred category. The area covered by the resource is about 740 m (east-west) and 720 m (north-south). Using a cut-off grade of 0.30% Cu and assuming 10% geological loss, the study reported approximately 7.7 million tonnes grading 1.55% Cu and 26.77 g/t Ag with a calculated copper equivalent (CuEq) of 1.82% Cu.

Share this article













