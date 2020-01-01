Whitehorse drills 11.2 g/t gold & 300 g/t silver over 6.3 metres at Skukum Project, Yukon

Share this article















Whitehorse Gold Corp. [WHG-TSXV] reported final results from the 2020 drill program at its Skukum gold project, southern Yukon. The 2020 drill program, initiated to enhance the geologic understanding of the Skukum Creek deposit, successfully achieved its goal and confirmed the high-grade tenor and thickness potential of the gold mineralization in the mid-level sections of the Skukum Creek deposit. Drill results provide a high-priority target for the planned 2021 drill campaign.

Drill hole SC20-003 intersected 6.3 metres (5.8-metre true width) grading 11.2 g/t gold and 300 g/t silver, including 1.3 metres of 30.3 g/t gold and 837 g/t silver, in the Rainbow Zone of the Skukum Creek deposit.

“We are very pleased with our 2020 drill program and the success our exploration team had in identifying thicker zones of mineralization and confirming the high-grade gold mineralization in the Skukum Creek deposit,” stated Kevin Weston, CEO. “The results provide valuable, strategic information to be used in the planning of our 2021 drill program on the project.”

Drill hole SC20-004 intersected a post-mineral dike at the target depth. Alteration and anomalous sulphide mineralization was observed occurring up to 50 metres below the dike and are interpreted to indicate that the mineralizing system continues along strike to the northeast where it is largely untested (Raca target). Refer to company press release for previous Rainbow Zone drill results.

The Skukum Creek gold system has significant gold and silver grades over approximately 700 metres of vertical extent and nearly 1 km of strike length. The dimensions and homogeneous nature of the precious metal mineralization indicate a protracted and robust hydrothermal system yet to be fully tested.

The 2020 drill program consisted of four drill holes and successfully defined the deeper portion of the Skukum Creek deposit, validated historic drill hole intercepts, and tested reinterpreted thicker and higher grade portions of the deposit that remain open for expansion.

In detail the 2020 exploration program consisted of reconnaissance mapping, data compilation, reinterpretation of the Skukum gold system and a four-hole, 2,091-metre diamond drilling program on the Skukum Creek deposit.

Skukum Creek is the largest of the project’s three deposits currently defined with over 1 million indicated tonnes grading 5.85 g/t gold and 166.4 g/t silver and 537,000 inferred tonnes grading 4.99 g/t gold and 108.3 g/t silver.

