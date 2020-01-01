Winston Gold drills 48.27 g/t gold over 1.52 metres in Montana

Share this article















Winston Gold Corp. [WGC-CSE; WISRF-OTC] reported that its continuing underground drilling program continues to intersect high-grade gold on the western extension of the Parallel vein system at its Winston gold project near Helena, Montana.

Underground drill hole W123 cut through the Parallel vein 100 feet (30.5 metres) ahead of and 40 feet (12.2 metres) below the current development face of the Parallel vein on the 4637 level. It intersected 1.408 oz/ton gold (48.27 g/t) over 5.0 feet (1.52 metres) and included a 2-foot (0.61 metres) interval that averaged 3.479 oz/ton gold (119.28 g/t).

A second hole, W126, tested an area of the Parallel vein 321 feet (97.8 metres) east of hole W123 and 66 feet (20.1 metres) below the 4637 level. It intersected a 2-foot (0.61 metres) interval averaging 0.983 oz/ton gold (33.70 g/t) and included a 0.5-foot (0.15 metres) interval averaging 3.916 oz/ton gold (134.26 g/t). If this interval is diluted over a 3-foot stope mining width, the average grade drops to 0.655 oz/ton (22.45 g/t) gold.

The vein intervals listed are not true width. Current observations indicate the vein dip is constantly changing in this area of the mine.

“These recent drill holes have added more data points and improved the continuity of gold mineralization in the Parallel vein,” commented Murray Nye, CEO. “We are still not clear of the full extent of the Custer or Parallel veins as we step out to the west, but these vein systems keep surprising us and surpassing our expectations.”

Share this article













