Winston Gold drills 48.27 g/t gold over 1.52 metres in Montana

8 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Winston Gold Corp. [WGC-CSE; WISRF-OTC] reported that its continuing underground drilling program continues to intersect high-grade gold on the western extension of the Parallel vein system at its Winston gold project near Helena, Montana.

Underground drill hole W123 cut through the Parallel vein 100 feet (30.5 metres) ahead of and 40 feet (12.2 metres) below the current development face of the Parallel vein on the 4637 level. It intersected 1.408 oz/ton gold (48.27 g/t) over 5.0 feet (1.52 metres) and included a 2-foot (0.61 metres) interval that averaged 3.479 oz/ton gold (119.28 g/t).

A second hole, W126, tested an area of the Parallel vein 321 feet (97.8 metres) east of hole W123 and 66 feet (20.1 metres) below the 4637 level. It intersected a 2-foot (0.61 metres) interval averaging 0.983 oz/ton gold (33.70 g/t) and included a 0.5-foot (0.15 metres) interval averaging 3.916 oz/ton gold (134.26 g/t). If this interval is diluted over a 3-foot stope mining width, the average grade drops to 0.655 oz/ton (22.45 g/t) gold.

The vein intervals listed are not true width. Current observations indicate the vein dip is constantly changing in this area of the mine.

“These recent drill holes have added more data points and improved the continuity of gold mineralization in the Parallel vein,” commented Murray Nye, CEO. “We are still not clear of the full extent of the Custer or Parallel veins as we step out to the west, but these vein systems keep surprising us and surpassing our expectations.”


Share this article

More Stories

Rick Rule says Biden or Trump will be good for gold

7 hours ago Resource World

GoGold drills 17.2 metres of 186 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos

8 hours ago Resource World

Cameco poised to deal with uncertainty after Q3

8 hours ago Resource World

Velocity Minerals discovers Bulgarian high-grade gold zone

8 hours ago Resource World

Atico Continues to Intercept High Grades Including 204g/t Au, 486 g/t Ag and 17% Cu, Over 1.45 Meters and Confirms Third VMS Lens at La Plata, Ecuador

8 hours ago Resource World

Mountain Province reports $45.7 million rough diamond sale

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rick Rule says Biden or Trump will be good for gold

7 hours ago Resource World

GoGold drills 17.2 metres of 186 g/t AgEq at Los Ricos

8 hours ago Resource World

Cameco poised to deal with uncertainty after Q3

8 hours ago Resource World

Winston Gold drills 48.27 g/t gold over 1.52 metres in Montana

8 hours ago Resource World

Velocity Minerals discovers Bulgarian high-grade gold zone

8 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.