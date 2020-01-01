Xander Resources permitted to explore Quebec Blue Ribbon gold prospect

Share this article















Xander Resources Inc. [XND-TSXV] has received its permits to explore its 100%-owned Blue Ribbon property in the Fenelon gold camp of Quebec. The property is located about 11km southwest of the Wallbridge Mining Fenelon Gold Project. The property is in an area of active gold exploration and borders Probe Metals, Midland Exploration and Great Thunder Gold.

The advanced permitting will enable Xander to accelerate the exploration program with heavy machinery to clear and clean in an area of outcrop hosting the Remick trench Gold showing, and to undertake a thorough program of exposing and expanding the trench and surrounding area. A magnetic geophysical survey will also be undertaken.

The old trench, described by government geologist Jerome Remick, who first described the gold showing in 1969, exposed a shear zone with ankerite-quartz veins in sheared diorite bearing fine visible gold and minor sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite) over 100 feet . No assays were reported.

The same shear zone was later visited and sampled in 1986 by government geologist Sylvain Lacroix who obtained a value of 8.5 g/t gold over 0.7metres.

Rodney Ireland, CEO, stated: “The company is excited to have received the permit which will allow work leading to a better understanding of the gold occurrence. Surface showings are virtually unknown in the Fenelon area. The expected exposure of the Remick Gold Showing will assist in the planning of drill targets for later in the fall.”

