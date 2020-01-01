Ximen achieves 99% gold recovery at Kenville Mine

Share this article















Ximen Mining Corp. [XIM-TSXV; XXMMF-OTCQB; 1XM-FSE] has received metallurgical test results for its Kenville gold mine in the Nelson mining camp in Southern British Columbia.

The testwork started with a sample composited from the Kenville mineralization. Material was sorted on the basis of visible sulphide mineralization and separate lots were assayed. Portions of high-grade and low-grade material were then combined to give a weight average grade approaching the expected grade of material to be mined from Kenville, 0.5 Oz/ton gold (17.1 grams/tonne), when the project proceeds to a bulk sample. The resultant composite assayed 16.27 g/t gold and 35.60 g/t silver (0.475 oz/ton gold; 1.0 oz/ton silver).

The material was then subjected to gravity gold recovery and flotation testing aimed at approximating the process at the target processing plant. The test process involved the following steps: Grind to P80 of 150 microns. Conduct PSA; concentrate panned to extinction for gold. Pan tails returned to gravity tailings; rougher scavenger flotation test on gravity tailings to recover gold. Assay for gold, silver and multi-element inductively coupled plasma; and three stages of cleaner flotation. Assay for gold, silver and multi-element ICP.

Test results indicate the material responded exceptionally well to both gravity and flotation. The GRG (gravity gold recovery) test achieved an overall gold recovery of 51% in a mass yield of just 0.06% at a gravity concentrate grade of 11,225 g/t gold. Flotation was able to recover 98% of the remaining gold, resulting in a combined overall gold recovery of 99% at a final grind P80 of 147 micrometres.

Ximen has an option to acquire the Kenville Mine. The previous Kenville workings have an estimated 360,000+ troy ounces of gold based upon a historical NI 43-­‐101 report. Past drill programs give evidence the extension of the high‐grade vein structures to substantially higher quantities of Gold on the adjacent claims.

Ximen is confident with over half the property unexplored, that the current trend likely extends throughout the area. The company’s mission is to exploit the high-grade vein structures with current technology, and become a high-grade producing gold mine while concurrently exploring the limits of the reserve. The estimated life expectancy of the mine is 20+ years.

Ximen Mining will begin the 2020 exploration season with exploration work on its Providence property in the Greenwood mining camp in Southern British Columbia. Exploration is scheduled to start next week and will include rock sampling, trenching and diamond drilling.

Ximen Mining owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in Southern British Columbia. Ximen has two gold projects, the Amelia gold mine and the Brett epithermal gold project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra silver mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain silver project is under an option agreement.

