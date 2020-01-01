Zen develops potential graphene-based antibiotic, shares up

Share this article















Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. [ZEN-TSXV; ZENYF-OTC] has developed a potential graphene-based antibiotic, antiviral and antifungal compound. Recently received testing results from the University Health Network/Mount Sinai Hospital Department of Microbiology in Toronto, Ontario indicate that this patent-pending formulation could be a medical breakthrough in the treatment of numerous human-contracted pathogens, including upper and lower respiratory tract infections – where COVID-19 is a major contributor – as well as drug-resistant organisms.

Testing was conducted by Dr. Tony Mazzulli, MD, FRCPC, FACP, microbiologist in chief and infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Mazzulli is also a professor at the departments of laboratory medicine and pathobiology and medicine at the University of Toronto.

Greg Fenton, CEO of Zen Graphene, said, “This broad-spectrum compound is a novel solution that could have an impact on infectious-disease management. It has the potential to act as a targeted treatment for multidrug-resistant organisms (MDR) as well. As in previously released results on the effectiveness of a similar compound against COVID-19, this graphene-based treatment could be against viral infections. We will be exploring its use not only in the fight against the current global pandemic but also against numerous other pathogens.

“Based on this breakthrough and an urgent need for such treatments, we will seek immediate collaborations with potential pharmaceutical partners to optimize the delivery mechanisms to target infections in general and especially those common in the respiratory tract.”

The graphene compound is 99.9% effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative aerobic bacteria and is 99.9% effective against candida albicans (fungus/yeast). There are extremely low minimum inhibitory concentrations (MIC) leading to the potential use in human.

Zen has filed a provisional patent on these graphene compounds.

Additional testing is required to determine full spectrum of activity against other pathogens.

Cytotoxicity studies are currently under way. There is potential use to treat infection of upper and lower respiratory tract as well as a potential role in ear, eye and fungal infections.

Dr. Tony Mazzulli commented: “This graphene compound (GC) appears to be active against both gram-positive (for example streptococci and staphylococci) and gram-negative (for example E. coli, H. influenzae, M. catarrhalis) bacteria as well as common yeast (for example candida albicans) at extremely low concentrations. These results are promising. Additional testing against a broader range of bacterial species is required to determine the full spectrum of activity of this GC.”

The company is not making any claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19. The company must receive Health Canada or Food and Drug Administration approvals for any of the products or solutions discussed.

In December 24 trading, shares gained $0.27, or 12.7%, to $2.40 on a volume of 948,600.

