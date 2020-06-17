Zen Graphene to commercialize graphene ink

Share this article















Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. [ZEN-TSXV; ZENYF-OTC] has begun collaborations with research teams at a number of personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers to incorporate Zen’s virucidal graphene ink into commercial products, including masks, gloves, gowns and other clothing following Zen’s promising results for an antiviral, graphene-based ink formulation from The University of Western Ontario’s ImPaKT facility, biosafety Level 3 lab.

The company continues to optimize its proprietary formulation for dosage and delivery mechanism for highest antiviral impact. The next phase of testing is currently under way at the ImPaKT facility and includes a preferred mask fabric, from one of our collaborators, coated in Zen’s virucidal ink exposed to and tested against the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Francis Dube, CEO, said, “Based on results so far and our discussions with the team at Western, we are quickly moving to integrate our material into commercial products with partners who wish to increase the level of COVID-19 protection their products currently offer.”

Zen continues to be interested in collaborating with any PPE manufacturer that is looking to incorporate an antiviral compound into their products with the goal of bringing them to market and help the fight against COVID-19.

Zen is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. The unique Albany graphite project provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market as independent labs in Japan, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United States and Canada have independently demonstrated that Zen’s Albany Pure graphite is an ideal precursor material which easily converts exfoliates to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

