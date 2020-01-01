AbraSilver drills 53 metres grading 2.9 g/t AuEq

Share this article















AbraSilver Resource Corp. [TSXV-ABRA; OTC-ABBRF] reported significant drill results received from the initial three diamond drill holes of the Company’s ongoing Phase II drill program, on its wholly-owned Diablillos property in Salta Province, Argentina.

All three initial holes of the Phase II program reported broad gold intercepts demonstrating extension of substantial mineralisation for hundreds of metres beyond the Whittle Pit boundary with hole DDH 21-022 intersecting 53m at 2.9 g/t AuEq, including 14m at 5.5 g/t AuEq, within oxide mineralisation in the Northeast Gold Zone where ongoing drilling continues to extend the deposit

David O’Connor, Chief Geologist, commented, “We are excited by the initial drill results received from the Phase II drill program which demonstrate the extension of substantial gold mineralisation for hundreds of metres beyond the Whittle Pit boundary in the Oculto Northeast Gold Zone. Together with the ongoing systematic drilling of the area, these holes continue to expand our knowledge of the Oculto mineralised system well beyond the limits of the current Whittle Pit margin and the resource estimate currently in progress. In addition, the underlying copper-gold mineralisation will be systematically tested with follow up drilling to develop an initial sulphide resource.”

Shares of ABRA are trading at CAD$0.45 with a 52 week high .82 cents and a 52 week low of .26 cents.

Share this article













