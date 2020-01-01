Ascot Intercepts 21.13 g/t Gold Over 7.0 Metres

1 day ago Resource World
Share this article

Ascot Resources Ltd. [TSX-AOT; OTCQX-AOTVF] earlier announced additional high-grade results in step-out and exploration drillholes from the ongoing 25,000m drill program at the Company’s Premier Gold Project located 25 kilometres from the town of Stewart, British Columbia and Hyder, Alaska in the prolific Golden Triangle. High-grade gold was intercepted from multiple drill locations and at various depths, expanding previously identified areas of mineralization and adding new zones.

Highlights from the drill results include:

  • 21.13 g/t Au, 110.61 g/t Ag, 2.76% Pb, and >17.14% Zn over 7.00m in hole P21-2320 drilled from pad BY-01. The gold grades in this interval were consistent, with every 1.00m sample composite ranging between 12.80 g/t and 28.80 g/t. A 1.00m sub-interval in this hole exceeded the 30% Zn assay detection limit. This hole stepped out 50m from the closest mineralized intercept of the Northern Light resource.
  • 13.18 g/t Au and 84.50 g/t Ag over 4.00m in hole P21-2312 drilled from pad GT-01, including 26.10 g/t Au and 46.00 g/t Ag over 2.00m.
  • 13.15 g/t Au and 42.60 g/t Ag over 1.00m in hole P21-2311 drilled from pad GT-01.

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot commented, “We are very pleased with recent drill results as they build upon recent success in this area northwest of the Premier deposit and have identified new areas of high-grade mineralization outside of existing resources. We are beginning to appreciate the scale of these new, high-grade discoveries in the area west of the mill and the Premier resource, and are eagerly awaiting the next round of assay results in this zone. We are particularly encouraged by hole P21-2320 which intercepted 21 g/t Au over 7 metres, because the gold grades were consistent throughout the interval. The same intercept contained grades of 111 g/t Ag, 2.76% Pb, and >17% Zn, providing further evidence of a strong base metal signature in this area of mineralization. We expect a higher cadence of drill results as surface drilling progresses at Woodbine and the Day Zone, and as we add a second drill rig in the coming weeks.”

 


Share this article

More Stories

Will battery minerals demand outstrip supply in the future?

10 hours ago Resource World

Sabina hits 5.42 g/t gold over 28 metres in Nunavut

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Manitoba must do more to encourage mining

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Defense Metals Announces Landmark Memorandum of Understanding With Sinosteel Mecc for Information Sharing, Beneficiation Testwork, and Investigation into Establishing a Large-Scale Pilot Plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Property

18 hours ago Resource World

AbraSilver drills 53 metres grading 2.9 g/t AuEq

2 days ago Resource World

Ethos Gold rallies on Newfoundland sampling news

2 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Will battery minerals demand outstrip supply in the future?

10 hours ago Resource World

Sabina hits 5.42 g/t gold over 28 metres in Nunavut

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Manitoba must do more to encourage mining

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Defense Metals Announces Landmark Memorandum of Understanding With Sinosteel Mecc for Information Sharing, Beneficiation Testwork, and Investigation into Establishing a Large-Scale Pilot Plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Property

18 hours ago Resource World

Ascot Intercepts 21.13 g/t Gold Over 7.0 Metres

1 day ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.