Abrasilver drills 81 metres of 541 g/t AgEq at Diablillos Project, Argentina

Abrasilver Resource Corp. [ABRA-TSXV; ABBRF-OTC], formerly Abraplata Resources Corp., reported significant high-grade results from complete assays received for three drill holes and partial assay results for one hole on its 100%-owned Diablillos property in Salta province, northwestern Argentina.

All of the drill holes were designed to develop shallow oxide resources within the Whittle pit area at Oculto. To date, only partial results have been received for hole DDH 20-027, which so far includes 17.0 metres grading 1,508 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) from 163 to 180 metres downhole in the silver-enriched oxide zone and 7.0 metres grading 7.11 g/t gold equivalent in the underlying deeper gold oxide zone. Thus far, the silver mineralization intersected in this hole represents one of the highest-grade silver intercepts encountered at the Diablillos project to date.

These results are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the existing silver-enriched zone and continue to demonstrate the potential for additional high-grade gold mineralization in the system at depth.

Assay results have not yet been received for the first 163 metres of hole DDH 20-027. Importantly, native silver was identified in the hole at a depth of 145 metres, which is part of the interval for which results are still pending. The company is thus confident that the intercept of 81 metres grading 541 g/t AgEq will be expanded further when complete results for this hole become available.

In addition to hole DDH 20-027, all three other short holes drilled intersected substantial near-surface mineralization in oxides within the Whittle pit in areas that were previously classified as waste rock.

Drilling highlights include DDH-20-025 that returned 6.5 metres of 226.4 g/t silver. DDH-20-027 returned 381.9 g/t silver and 2.12 g/t gold over 81 metres, including 1,466.7 and 0.55 g/t gold over 17 metres, including 5,796.0 and 0.94 g/t gold over 2 metres, including 94.5 g/t silver and 2.57 g/t gold over 63 metres, including 103.4 g/t silver and 2.83 g/t gold over 54 metres. See company press release for more details.

David O’Connor, chief geologist, commented: “We are truly delighted with the new drill results received, which clearly demonstrate the high-grade potential of the silver-enriched zone, along with the potential for additional high-grade gold mineralization at depth.”

In trading on March 9, Abrasilver shares gained $0.05, or 12%, to $0.465 on a volume of 749,900.

