Roscan drills 24 metres of 4.78 g/t gold at Kandiole Project, Mali

Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV; RCGCF-OTC] reported positive diamond drill results from an additional eight holes totalling 2,797 metres at its Southern Mankouke discovery at its Kandiole Project, Mali, West Africa.

DDMAN20-89 intersected 4.78 g/t gold over 24 metres from 7.5 m including 32.9 g/t over 2 metres, which is a new discovery zone 150 metres west of the Main Mankouke South discovery area. This hole appears to outline another parallel system to Mankouke South and highlights the potential to expand the resource footprint to the west.

The new discovery area lies directly on trend to the strong geomagnetic signature of Mankouke West, the company’s KN1 discovery area and Kabaya, farther to the northeast. This new discovery reinforces the importance of the company’s recent acquisition of the Mankouke West land package, which will be a core focus of the company’s 2021 target prioritization work.

In addition to the company’s new discovery, recent drilling encountered multiple significant intercepts in fresh rock deeper in the Southern Mankouke Zone. DDMAN20-86 intersected 2.36 g/t over 30 metres from 162.5 metres. DDMAN20-85 intersected 6.01 g/t over 7 metres from 154.3 metres, including 18.0 g/t over 2 metres from 158.3 metres with the deepest part of the hole intersecting 1.2 g/t over 18 metres from 263.3 to 281.3 metres, increasing the true vertical depth of the company’s Mankouke discovery to 220 metres and remains open at depth.

During the rainy season due to seasonal access issues, the company had only one rig on Southern Mankouke but now plan to move a second diamond drilling rig to into the area to further expand upon this new discovery zone.

Diamond Drilling highlights:

Hole DDMAN21-89 returned 4.78 g/t gold over 24 metres from 7.5 metres, including 18.1 g/t gold over 1 metres from 23.5 metres and 32.9 g/t gold over 2 metres from 28.5 m. Hole DDMAN21-86 returned 2.36 g/t gold over 30 metres from 162.5 metres. Hole DDMAN20-85 returned 6.01 g/t gold over 7 metres from 154.3 metres, including 18.0 g/t gold over 2 metres from 158.3 metres and 1.2 g/t gold over 18 metres from 263.3 metres.

