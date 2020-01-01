Adamera stakes lands around Buckhorn Gold Mine in Washington State

Share this article















Adamera Minerals Corp. [ADZ-TSXV; DDFF-OTC], following the old prospector’s adage that the best place to look for a gold mine is near one, announces that it has staked 339 claims around the Buckhorn Mine in Washington State. This land surrounds the Crown/Kinross patented claims on which the past producing Buckhorn gold mine is situated. The area acquired extends more than 10 km to the Canadian-USA border. The company also leased an additional 38 claims from private claim holders within the project area for a total of about 7,500 acres (30 km2).

The Buckhorn Mine, formerly named Crown Jewel, was discovered by Crown Resources in 1988. Approximately 1.3 million ounces of gold averaging about 12 g/t gold was produced from Buckhorn between 2008 and 2017. Crown Resources and Kinross Gold merged in 2003.

The Buckhorn 2.0 Project is 100%-owned by Adamera. Importantly, Adamera recently enhanced its management team to include very relevant experience on the area. Mark Jones, who was recently appointed to the Adamera board, was the CEO of Crown Resources at the time Crown discovered the Buckhorn deposit.

Peter Cooper, who has been appointed as an advisor to Adamera, was involved in exploration on and around the Buckhorn Mine for more than 20 years under the employ of Battle Mountain Gold Company, Crown Resources and Kinross.

“This land package is large and strategically located. Early this year Adamera teamed up with Hochschild Mining to advance its Cooke Mountain gold project. This move incentivised us to stake the Buckhorn 2.0 area, a project now 100%-controlled by Adamera. The area is remarkably under explored with little drilling outside of the immediate mine area. Opportunities like this are rare,” said Mark Kolebaba President and CEO.

Details of a work program are developing. Adamera geologists are on-site prospecting and sampling for Crown Jewel-style mineralization to assist in the program design. The Buckhorn 2.0 Project is located about 80 km from the company’s Cooke Mountain Project currently funded for exploration under an earn-in agreement with Hochschild Mining LLC [HOC-LON].

