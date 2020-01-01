Thor drills 6 metres of 5.35 g/t gold at Segilola Project, Nigeria

2 hours ago Resource World
Thor Explorations Ltd. [THX-TSXV] has reported the first set of drill results from its infill diamond drilling program at its Segilola gold project in Nigeria, which is scheduled to pour first gold in Q2 next year. The infill diamond core drilling program was designed to provide further verification of the scheduled first three months of plant feed material.

Significant intersections include 6 metres grading 5.35 g/t gold, 13 metres of 4.86 g/t gold,

9.1 metres of 4.60 g/t gold and 5.1 metres of 6.78 g/t gold.

The drill results, which consisted of eight diamond core holes, are very encouraging as they have, in most cases, returned higher grades than those estimated in the definitive feasibility study resource block model. These results provide additional confidence that key production milestones will be achieved.

Segun Lawson, President and CEO, stated: “This in an excellent start to this year’s drilling. These results are in the Stage 1 pit design and provide additional confidence for the key first three months of production. Management has always had confidence in the DFS resource model and this first set of drilling results confirm this. We look forward to providing further updates through the course of the year.”

Refer to company press release for complete results.

Thor also announced its exploration plan in Nigeria for Q3 2020. Century Mining Co. Ltd. (CMC) has been contracted to undertake a 5,000-metre program of reverse circulation drilling in order to complete initial testing of satellite targets obtained in the geochemical sampling program. In addition, CMC will carry out approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling. This program is expected to commence toward the end of July.

The exploration plan consists of a three-tiered exploration strategy:

Resource development drilling: to further enhance the existing in-pit resource with additional infill drilling (approximately 1,200 m drilling);

Near mine and regional exploration: drill identified satellite deposit targets in both the near-mine and regional settings (approximately 4,300 m drilling);

Segilola underground resource exploration: explore the down-dip underground extensions of the Segilola deposit (approximately 1,600 m drilling).


